Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Motorola Joins Oppo, Redmi With New Signature Series, Details Inside

Motorola has officially entered the list of major smartphone brands, kicking off 2026 with new launches, joining the likes of Oppo and Redmi. The company has confirmed that its upcoming Motorola Signature smartphone will debut in India on January 7, 2026. The announcement was made through a post on X (formerly Twitter), while an official teaser page has also gone live on Flipkart, offering a glimpse into the device’s design and key highlights.

According to the teaser images shared by Motorola, the Signature smartphone will feature a premium fabric finish, a design choice that sets it apart from conventional glass or metal-backed smartphones. The device appears to sport a flat display with a center-aligned front camera, aligning with modern flagship design trends.

The images further reveal that the power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the handset. Interestingly, the left side features an additional button, which is expected to be customisable. This button is likely to function similarly to the Action Button on Apple iPhones or the Plus Key on OnePlus devices, allowing users to assign shortcuts or quick actions.

As per a report by Mint, the Motorola Signature could be a rebranded Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. The device was recently spotted on Geekbench, where it reportedly featured Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM, indicating flagship-level performance.

On the software front, the smartphone is expected to run Android 16-based Hello UI. Reports suggest it may be offered in two colour options — Carbon and Martini Olive. Additionally, the device is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera setup, potentially including a telephoto lens.

With its premium design, top-tier chipset, and customisable hardware features, the Motorola Signature is shaping up to be a strong contender in the flagship smartphone launches in early 2026.