 Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Motorola Joins Oppo, Redmi With New Signature Series, Details Inside-
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechSmartphone Launches In January 2026: Motorola Joins Oppo, Redmi With New Signature Series, Details Inside-

Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Motorola Joins Oppo, Redmi With New Signature Series, Details Inside-

Motorola has officially entered the list of major smartphone brands, kicking off 2026 with new launches, joining the likes of Oppo and Redmi. The company has confirmed that its upcoming Motorola Signature smartphone will debut in India on January 7, 2026. The announcement was made through a post on X.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Motorola Joins Oppo, Redmi With New Signature Series, Details Inside- | X @TechBySaurav

Motorola has officially entered the list of major smartphone brands, kicking off 2026 with new launches, joining the likes of Oppo and Redmi. The company has confirmed that its upcoming Motorola Signature smartphone will debut in India on January 7, 2026. The announcement was made through a post on X (formerly Twitter), while an official teaser page has also gone live on Flipkart, offering a glimpse into the device’s design and key highlights.

According to the teaser images shared by Motorola, the Signature smartphone will feature a premium fabric finish, a design choice that sets it apart from conventional glass or metal-backed smartphones. The device appears to sport a flat display with a center-aligned front camera, aligning with modern flagship design trends.

The images further reveal that the power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the handset. Interestingly, the left side features an additional button, which is expected to be customisable. This button is likely to function similarly to the Action Button on Apple iPhones or the Plus Key on OnePlus devices, allowing users to assign shortcuts or quick actions.

As per a report by Mint, the Motorola Signature could be a rebranded Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. The device was recently spotted on Geekbench, where it reportedly featured Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM, indicating flagship-level performance.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Holds Insightful Pre-Budget Meet With Economists On Viksit Bharat
PM Modi Holds Insightful Pre-Budget Meet With Economists On Viksit Bharat
Big Boost For Vodafone Idea As Cabinet Freezes AGR Dues, Telecom Major Gets Long-Term Payment Relief
Big Boost For Vodafone Idea As Cabinet Freezes AGR Dues, Telecom Major Gets Long-Term Payment Relief
Ikkis Director Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Varun Dhawan Was Replaced By Agastya Nanda: 'Needed An Actor Who Could...'
Ikkis Director Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Varun Dhawan Was Replaced By Agastya Nanda: 'Needed An Actor Who Could...'
Hyundai Motor India Hikes Prices By 0.6% From January 2026
Hyundai Motor India Hikes Prices By 0.6% From January 2026

On the software front, the smartphone is expected to run Android 16-based Hello UI. Reports suggest it may be offered in two colour options — Carbon and Martini Olive. Additionally, the device is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera setup, potentially including a telephoto lens.

With its premium design, top-tier chipset, and customisable hardware features, the Motorola Signature is shaping up to be a strong contender in the flagship smartphone launches in early 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Motorola Joins Oppo, Redmi With New Signature Series, Details...

Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Motorola Joins Oppo, Redmi With New Signature Series, Details...

Will Starbucks Automate Using AI & Have Fewer Staff In Stores? CEO Brian Niccol Answers

Will Starbucks Automate Using AI & Have Fewer Staff In Stores? CEO Brian Niccol Answers

'Forced To Resign In 30 Minutes': TCS Employee Claims No Severance Despite 11-Year-Long Service

'Forced To Resign In 30 Minutes': TCS Employee Claims No Severance Despite 11-Year-Long Service

'Permanent Lunar Base By 2030', Says NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

'Permanent Lunar Base By 2030', Says NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Oppo Reno 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, More

Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Oppo Reno 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, More