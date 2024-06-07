Parliament Security Breach Averted: 3 Arrested For Attempting To Enter Premises Using Fake Aadhar Cards

The new Parliament building | PTI

Delhi: A recent attempt to breach security at the new Parliament building has caused considerable commotion on Friday morning. According to a report by Zee News, three individuals attempting unauthorised entry have been arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

3 Arrested With Fake Aadhar Cards

The CISF officers intercepted the suspects using alleged fake Aadhaar cards to infiltrate the highly secure Parliament premises. The report citing official sources stated that the three labourers were arrested for attempting to gain entry into the Parliament complex under false pretenses. According to Delhi Police, the suspects are identified as Kasim, Monis, and Shoaib. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including conspiracy and fraud.

The suspects were detained at one of the Parliament's entry gates during a routine security and identification check. The CISF officers discovered discrepancies in their identification documents, leading to the realisation that the IDs were fake. Upon this discovery, the officers immediately took the suspects into custody and tightened security in the area.

According to the report, officials revealed that the three individuals were hired by 'DV Projects Limited' for work at the MP lounge in the Parliament building. However, their use of forged identification documents alerted the security agencies. The vigilance of the CISF personnel prevented a potential security breach.

This is not the first instance of unauthorised access attempts at the Parliament complex. Previously, people trying to enter improperly have also been arrested. On June 6, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered stringent actions against six individuals suspected of security breaches within the Parliament premises, said the report.