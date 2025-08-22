Akasa Air To Begin Daily Mumbai-Kozhikode Flights, Enhancing Regional Connectivity | File Photo

Mumbai: Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, has announced the addition of Kozhikode (Calicut) as its 30th destination, marking a significant milestone in its growth story. Starting October 1, 2025, the airline will operate daily direct flights between Mumbai and Kozhikode, enhancing connectivity between India's financial capital and the Malabar coast. Flight QP 1701 operates daily from Mumbai to Kozhikode at 1735hrs, arriving at 1920hrs; return flight QP 1702 departs at 1955hrs.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said, "We are delighted to add Kozhikode as the 30th destination on our network, marking a milestone in Akasa Air's growth story, and expanding our connectivity in Kerala. Our daily Mumbai-Kozhikode service will enhance connectivity between India's commercial capital and the Malabar coast, driving trade, tourism, and economic opportunities."

Strengthening Kerala Presence

This new route builds on Akasa Air's existing services to Kochi, solidifying its presence in Kerala. The airline's daily Mumbai-Kozhikode service will not only enhance connectivity but also act as a catalyst for trade, tourism, and economic opportunities. With its unique cultural character and thriving economy, Kozhikode is an instrumental addition to Akasa Air's network.

Akasa Air has successfully scaled to 30 destinations within 37 months of commencing operations, positioning itself as the fastest-growing airline in Indian civil aviation history. The airline's strategy has centered on reliable and affordable connectivity across diverse geographies while expanding its network at an accelerated pace.

Booking and Travel Information

Passengers can book their flights on Akasa Air's website, Android and iOS app, or through multiple leading Online Travel Agencies (OTAs). The airline offers a range of services, including comfortable seating, pre-booked snacks and meals, and priority check-in.