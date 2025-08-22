 Heart-Wrenching: Father Reaches District Collectorate With Dead Newborn In Bag, Alleges Negligence At Private Hospital In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHeart-Wrenching: Father Reaches District Collectorate With Dead Newborn In Bag, Alleges Negligence At Private Hospital In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri - VIDEO

Heart-Wrenching: Father Reaches District Collectorate With Dead Newborn In Bag, Alleges Negligence At Private Hospital In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri - VIDEO

The wife has been identified as Ruby. According to reports, when her condition deteriorated, she was immediately rushed to another hospital. There, doctors informed the family that the foetus had died due to incorrect medication.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Father Reaches District Collectorate With Dead Newborn In Bag | X/@Benarasiyaa

Lakhimpur Kheri: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. On Friday, a man arrived at the District Collectorate carrying the body of his newborn baby in a bag. The grieving father has alleged negligence by a private hospital in the district. A video of the man narrating the entire incident has surfaced.

The man has been identified as Vipin Gupta. Recounting his ordeal, he said, “I was coming from Haridwar. My wife’s sister and her husband had admitted my pregnant wife to the Goldar hospital.”

He can be heard saying in the video, “They called me saying that my wife’s condition was deteriorating. I told them to start the treatment, I was on my way,” he said.

He claimed that he paid ₹8,000 in cash and told the hospital staff he would pay the remaining amount soon, requesting them to begin the treatment. However, he alleged the hospital responded dismissively, saying, “This is not a bazaar.”

FPJ Shorts
Famine Confirmed In Gaza City As UN Warns Of Worsening Crisis
Famine Confirmed In Gaza City As UN Warns Of Worsening Crisis
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan

Gupta further stated, “My wife was forcefully thrown out of the hospital after we made the payment.”

Speaking with tears in his eyes and a choked voice, he added, “My wife keeps asking, ‘Where is the baby?’ What am I supposed to tell her?”

The wife has been identified as Ruby. According to Amar Ujala, when her condition deteriorated, she was immediately rushed to another hospital. There, doctors informed the family that the foetus had died due to incorrect medication.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Lakhimpur Kheri Farmer Beaten By Police Amid Fertilizer Shortage, Govt Denies...
article-image

CMO Dr. Santosh Gupta reached the District Collectorate and initiated an inquiry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan

Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan

Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s...

Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s...

Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory

Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory

Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue

Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue

Will Government Lift TikTok Ban? Social Media Buzzes As Short-Video Platform's Website Goes Live In...

Will Government Lift TikTok Ban? Social Media Buzzes As Short-Video Platform's Website Goes Live In...