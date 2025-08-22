Heart-Wrenching: Father Reaches District Collectorate With Dead Newborn In Bag, Alleges Negligence At Private Hospital In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri - VIDEO

Father Reaches District Collectorate With Dead Newborn In Bag | X/@Benarasiyaa

Lakhimpur Kheri: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. On Friday, a man arrived at the District Collectorate carrying the body of his newborn baby in a bag. The grieving father has alleged negligence by a private hospital in the district. A video of the man narrating the entire incident has surfaced.

The man has been identified as Vipin Gupta. Recounting his ordeal, he said, “I was coming from Haridwar. My wife’s sister and her husband had admitted my pregnant wife to the Goldar hospital.”

He can be heard saying in the video, “They called me saying that my wife’s condition was deteriorating. I told them to start the treatment, I was on my way,” he said.

He claimed that he paid ₹8,000 in cash and told the hospital staff he would pay the remaining amount soon, requesting them to begin the treatment. However, he alleged the hospital responded dismissively, saying, “This is not a bazaar.”

Gupta further stated, “My wife was forcefully thrown out of the hospital after we made the payment.”

Speaking with tears in his eyes and a choked voice, he added, “My wife keeps asking, ‘Where is the baby?’ What am I supposed to tell her?”

The wife has been identified as Ruby. According to Amar Ujala, when her condition deteriorated, she was immediately rushed to another hospital. There, doctors informed the family that the foetus had died due to incorrect medication.

CMO Dr. Santosh Gupta reached the District Collectorate and initiated an inquiry.