Kerala Lottery Result: August 22, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-16 on Friday, August 22, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-16 for Friday, 22-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RV 209957（IDUKKI）

Agent Name: SUGUNAN P M

Agency No.: Y 2995

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RN 209957

RO 209957

RP 209957

RR 209957

RS 209957

RT 209957

RU 209957

RW 209957

RX 209957

RY 209957

RZ 209957

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RX 141148（ERNAKULAM）

Agent Name: FRANCIS M A

Agency No.: E 10881

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RS 201072（KOTTAYAM）

Agent Name: DINESHAN

Agency No.: K 8178

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0352 0566 0832 2383 2580 2590 2797 3155 3779 3929 4802 5295 5859 5955 6326 7039 7636 7669 8945 9184

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0110 0376 0764 4371 8114 9935

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0077 0300 0520 0774 1314 1845 2261 2433 2676 3071 3096 4056 4468 4729 4812 4937 5110 5738 6118 6212 6358 6525 6832 7167 7180 8060 8077 8451 9754 9958

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0150 0170 0297 0448 0461 0600 0609 0630 0713 0826 0846 1142 1173 1338 1422 1460 1501 1546 1563 1687 1766 1841 1849 2233 2253 2272 2284 2522 2529 2540 2552 2602 3081 3198 3372 3465 3656 3765 3775 3861 4035 4208 4363 4405 4544 4646 4959 5089 5132 5378 5458 5480 5910 6026 6192 6414 6789 6954 7036 7065 7354 7442 7457 7462 7606 7886 8075 8230 8266 8427 8887 9025 9105 9239 9418 9628

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0054 0092 0209 0429 0945 0950 0973 1061 1090 1202 1468 1530 1544 1721 1773 1896 2025 2080 2144 2165 2243 2263 2315 2322 2332 2409 2505 2679 2769 2827 2846 2855 3028 3549 3596 3652 3671 3738 3939 4085 4185 4380 4416 4591 4824 4831 4841 5051 5181 5269 5687 5929 6032 6302 6350 6454 6469 6487 6681 6800 6838 6930 7084 7101 7125 7127 7196 7337 7459 7498 7607 7689 7739 7812 8066 8112 8252 8305 8378 8426 8438 8517 8860 9095 9132 9295 9350 9517 9610 9776 9825 9827

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0129 0203 0245 0378 0412 0565 0655 0699 0850 0981 0997 1065 1100 1300 1576 1591 1656 1797 1859 1869 1981 2021 2096 2231 2265 2328 2350 2366 2395 2398 2605 2800 2857 2958 2995 3004 3083 3101 3230 3232 3277 3283 3301 3410 3472 3533 3540 3612 3613 3628 3746 3756 3831 3872 3890 3922 4159 4178 4295 4368 4453 4464 4514 4645 4671 4674 4794 4827 4856 4925 4944 5117 5134 5135 5157 5158 5449 5479 5660 5670 5789 5801 5854 5871 5946 5998 6034 6163 6608 6617 6695 6915 6955 6959 7000 7249 7358 7372 7507 7520 7524 7746 7873 7948 7962 7991 8088 8090 8183 8237 8306 8322 8329 8391 8424 8450 8541 8616 8643 8653 8720 8812 8829 8907 8908 8929 8981 9035 9082 9221 9251 9261 9302 9315 9389 9429 9449 9544 9560 9605 9624 9633 9819 9902

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-16: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Also Watch:

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.