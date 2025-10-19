Indian Railways Cracks Down On Social Media Misinformation Ahead Of Festive Rush | File Pic (Representational Image)

In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation during the busy festive season, the Indian Railways has launched a strict crackdown on social media handles circulating misleading or outdated videos related to its operations. The Railway Administration has identified over 20 accounts and has initiated the process of filing FIRs against them.

Misleading Content Causes Passenger Confusion

According to officials, several social media users have been posting old or misrepresented videos showing overcrowding or alleged mismanagement at railway stations, leading to unnecessary panic among passengers.

"Spreading misinformation not only disrupts services but also creates public unrest, especially during high-traffic festive periods when stations witness a surge in footfall," said a senior official.

24×7 Monitoring and Legal Action

The Railways has implemented a 24×7 social media monitoring system to track and act against such content promptly. Authorities emphasized that deliberate circulation of false or misleading information could attract legal action, including FIRs.

Official Communication and Passenger Advisory

The Railway Administration appealed to citizens to act responsibly and avoid sharing unverified content. Passengers are urged to rely only on official notifications and verified handles of the Ministry of Railways @RailMinIndia on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for accurate information.

"The Railways is committed to ensuring smooth operations and passenger safety during the festive rush," the statement read.