 Chennai: Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police Quarters; Alleges Inaction
The activist claimed that despite submitting CCTV footage showing the brutal acts, no FIR has been registered so far.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
Animal Rights Activist Accuses Woman Constable, Husband Of Killing Dogs Inside Police Quarters | Representational Image

Chennai, October 19: In a shocking case of alleged animal cruelty, animal rights activist Sai Vignesh has accused a woman police constable and her husband of torturing and killing dogs inside the G3 Kilpauk Police Quarters in Chennai.

According to a report by India Today, the activist claimed that despite submitting CCTV footage showing the brutal acts, no FIR has been registered so far.

Suffocated To Death

Vignesh, who runs the Almighty Animal Care Trust, alleged that adult dogs and puppies were repeatedly beaten, suffocated and killed within the police residential premises. In his complaint to the G3 Kilpauk Police Station, he named Constable Sheeba and her husband as the accused.

Video Evidence

As per reports, the activist stated that the video evidence showed the husband beating a female dog with an iron rod, throwing a puppy into a drain and suffocating others inside a sack. He expressed concern that the delay in police action could lead to evidence tampering, especially since one of the accused is a serving police official.

Immediate Action

Vignesh cited Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, urging the police to take immediate action. “When those entrusted with upholding the law are themselves involved in such acts, it erodes public trust in the system,” he said.

As of now, the police have not issued an official statement regarding the complaint or the status of any inquiry.

