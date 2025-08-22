 Disgusting! Bijnor Maid Caught Urinating On Utensils, Was Working In Businessman's House For 10 Years; Arrested
The incident came to light after a video of the accused, identified as Samantra, was circulated on social media. In the purported clip, she can be seen urinating on the utensils while washing them. Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Bijnor: A disturbing case from Bijnor has sent shockwaves through the local community after a househelp, employed for nearly a decade, was accused of committing a shocking and unhygienic act inside her employer’s kitchen. The woman, identified as Samantra, allegedly urinated in a glass and sprinkled it over utensils used by the family.

Viral Video Shows Shameful Act

The matter came to light after a family member of the businessman secretly recorded her activities following suspicions of unusual behaviour. The video, which went viral on social media this week, sparked widespread outrage and disgust among viewers.

According to the complainant, the maid had been serving the household for almost ten years and was considered both reliable and trustworthy. However, in recent weeks, the family noticed irregularities in her behaviour and decided to monitor her closely. The hidden camera revealed the act, leaving the family horrified and prompting immediate action.

Following the complaint, the Nagina police detained the woman and later booked her under sections related to disturbing public peace and causing public nuisance. She was produced before the court and is now facing judicial proceedings.

article-image

Similar Incident Reported In Ghaziabad

The shocking revelation from Bijnor has reminded many of a similar incident in Ghaziabad that surfaced late last year. In October 2024, a family in the Crossing Republic area grew suspicious after several members repeatedly fell ill. The businessman decided to discreetly place a mobile camera inside the kitchen to uncover the truth. On October 14, 2024, the camera allegedly captured the maid mixing urine into the family’s food.

As soon as the evidence came to light, the businessman lodged a formal complaint with the police. The accused woman was arrested soon after and charged under relevant sections of the law.

