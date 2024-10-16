Ghaziabad: Family, Suffering From Liver Problem, Catches Cook Mixing Her Urine In Their Food; Shocking Video Surfaces

Shocking Video! Woman Househelp Caught Mixing Urine With Food Served To Employer In Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic |

UP: In a shocking incident from Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic area, a woman househelp was caught on camera mixing urine into the food served to her employer's family. The businessman, growing suspicious after his family members fell ill, discreetly placed a mobile phone in the kitchen to record the events. On Monday, the camera captured the maid adding urine to the food. Following this, the businessman filed a complaint with the police, requesting action against the accused.

Hidden Camera Leads To Horrifying Discovery

According to a Jagran report, the businessman’s family had been suffering from liver issues for several days. Despite seeking medical treatment, their condition did not improve. This led the businessman to suspect something was amiss and prompted him to set up the hidden camera in the kitchen. Upon reviewing the footage, he was horrified to discover that the domestic help, identified as Reena from Shanti Nagar, had been contaminating their food with urine.

Reena had been working for the family for the past eight years as a cook. On Monday, October 14, the footage showed her urinating into the cooking vessels and using the contaminated water to prepare food, which she then served to the family. Alarmed by the shocking discovery, the businessman took the evidence to the police and demanded immediate action.

Accused Initially Denied Accusations

The police acted swiftly and arrested Reena on Monday night. During interrogation, Reena initially denied the accusations. However, when shown the video footage, she remained silent, unable to refute the evidence. A case was registered against her based on the businessman's wife’s complaint, according to the report.

The businessman expressed his shock and disbelief, stating that he had never suspected Reena, who had worked for them for so long. He also mentioned that despite a previous theft incident in the house, he had never doubted her. This incident, however, left him and his family deeply disturbed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City, Lipi Nagayach, confirmed the case and stated that the accused had denied mixing urine into the food during questioning. However, the investigation is ongoing to uncover the full details of the case.