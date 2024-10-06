Caught On CCTV Cam: Man Brutally Beats Another After Being Told Not To Urinate In Public In Delhi's Model Town

Screengrab from the video of the horrific incident that's being shared on the social media | X (@najafgarhconfes)

A disturbing incident was caught on CCTV camera in New Delhi in which a man can be seen brutally being another with a stick. The victim appears to be resting on the footpath when the assailant attacked him. It is being reported in media that the incident took place in Model Town area of New Delhi and it was a revenge attack after the assailant was told by the victim to not urinate in public.

The video is being widely shared on social media. At the start of the video, the assailant, wearing a white shirt and black pants can be seen approaching the victim who is asleep on the footpath.

After apparently confirming that the sleeping man was indeed the one he wanted to attack, the attacker begins to beat the man with a stick in his hands. The latter appear defenceless at this onslaught just seconds after waking up from sleep. After what appears to be a continuous volley of 20 blows, the attacker retreats. But the victim barely gets seconds to recover before he returns and beats him again before fleeing the spot with his accomplices waiting for him on bike some metres away.

The attack apparently took place next to a public park when people can be seem walking but no one appears to notice the commotion taking place just outside the compound wall of the park.

The accused was reportedly arrested by Delhi Police but was later released on bail. It was not immediately clear if the victim himself was the one who approached the police.