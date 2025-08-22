UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Transport Department To Focus On Passenger Safety & Revenue Growth

Reviewing the functioning of the Transport Department and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Friday, the Chief Minister stressed that passenger convenience must remain the top priority. |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that priority be given to 'Made in UP' in the purchase of e-buses. He directed the Transport Department to ensure that, as far as possible, buses procured in the future are manufactured within Uttar Pradesh. According to the Chief Minister, this move will not only accelerate the state’s industrial growth but also generate new employment opportunities at the local level.

Reviewing the functioning of the Transport Department and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Friday, the Chief Minister stressed that passenger convenience must remain the top priority. He called for expediting the construction of bus stations, promoting the operation of electric buses, focusing on road safety, and making every possible effort to enhance revenue.

During the presentation, officials informed that Roadways is developing 23 world-class bus terminals under the PPP model, with another 54 terminals planned in the second phase, while construction of 50 more is already underway. Additionally, UPSRTC is setting up electric depots in 8 cities, each equipped with 4 to 8 universal chargers of 240 kW capacity.

The Chief Minister also directed that new routes be identified and private sector participation be encouraged for smoother transport services.

Expressing satisfaction, the Chief Minister highlighted that more than 78 lakh passengers availed the facility of free travel for three days—extended to women and one accompanying family member—on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Discussing the department’s achievements, officials informed that 37.9 lakh new vehicles were registered in the state in 2024-25, while over 11 lakh vehicles were registered in the current financial year up to June alone. To promote electric mobility, tax and fee exemptions worth over ₹942 crore have been provided. The state has also enforced the ‘No Helmet–No Fuel’ rule to strengthen road safety. The Chief Minister further instructed that modern technology and better coordination with the police be used to minimize road accidents.