Bombay HC To Watch Film On UP CM Yogi Adityanath After CBFC Refuses Certification

Bombay High Court agrees to watch film on UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid CBFC certification dispute

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it would watch a film purportedly based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before deciding on a plea by its makers challenging the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) refusal to certify it.

Film Inspired by Biography

The movie, inspired by the book “The Monk who became Chief Minister”, was denied clearance by the CBFC, which cited 29 objections, including the filmmakers’ failure to secure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the UP CM’s office. A copy of the book has already been handed to the court.

Court Seeks Film Copy Highlighting Objections

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale directed the filmmakers to submit a copy of the movie highlighting portions flagged by the CBFC and posted the matter for hearing on August 25.

Filmmakers Question CBFC’s Authority

Advocates for the filmmakers argued that the CBFC had acted beyond its jurisdiction in insisting on an NOC from a private individual. “They are not guardians of a private person’s fundamental rights,” they Kadam submitted, adding that the refusal violated the filmmakers’ fundamental rights.

CBFC’s Stand and Court’s Criticism

The CBFC’s Examining Committee had raised 29 objections on August 11. When the filmmakers failed to respond by August 12, the Revising Committee reviewed the film, dropped eight objections but still refused certification on August 17. On August 18, the producers moved the High Court seeking to amend their plea to challenge this rejection.

Next Hearing on August 25

CBFC’s counsel maintained that the board followed due process and that the filmmakers had alternate remedies under the Cinematograph Act. The court, however, observed that writ jurisdiction could not be ruled out despite such remedies and criticised the CBFC’s handling of the issue. The matter will be heard further on August 25.