Yogi Government Ensures Adequate Fertilizer Supply Across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Efforts of the Yogi government have provided relief to the farmers in the state. The government said that there is no shortage of fertilizers anywhere in the state. Adequate quantities of fertilizer are available in all divisions, and to ensure that farmers do not face any problem, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to monitor the situation continuously.

The government has taken a tough stand against black-marketing and overrating of fertilizers. Due to regular monitoring by the government, transparency is being maintained in fertilizer distribution. The Agriculture Department released the latest division-wise fertilizer availability figures on Friday.

As per the agriculture department, the state has a total availability of 5.95 lakh metric tons of urea, 3.91 lakh metric tons of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate), and 3.01 lakh metric tons of NPK (Nitrogen Phosphorus Potassium). This means that during the Kharif season, there is an adequate stock of fertilizers available for farmers. Chief Minister Yogi has said that the state government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers and is keeping a strict watch on fertilizer availability and distribution.

The actual price of urea is Rs 2,174 per bag, but due to subsidy, it is being made available to farmers at only Rs 266.50. Due to the timely availability of fertilisers, seeds, and irrigation facilities, the state’s food grain production has risen to 737 lakh metric tons. The GSVA (Gross State Value Added) related to agriculture, which was Rs 2 lakh crore during the SP government, has now increased to Rs 7 lakh crore.

The Yogi government has taken special care regarding fertilizer availability in the state. The government has ensured that farmers get a timely supply of urea, DAP, and NPK. Strict vigilance has been increased in border districts to prevent smuggling, and action is also being taken against hoarders and black-marketers. As a result, division-wise fertilizer availability is balanced, and farmers are not facing any problem.

Division-wise Availability of Urea (as of 22 August)

Division Availability (Metric Tons)

Saharanpur 16,567

Meerut 37,574

Agra 45,435

Aligarh 31,455

Bareilly 42,541

Moradabad 51,035

Kanpur 48,609

Prayagraj 49,983

Jhansi 27,528

Chitrakoot 24,204

Varanasi 43,844

Mirzapur 14,225

Azamgarh 35,354

Gorakhpur 32,880

Basti 15,343

Gonda 16,729

Lucknow 38,396

Ayodhya 24,285

Total 5,95,987

Division-wise Availability of DAP (as on 22 August)

Division Availability (Metric Tons)

Saharanpur 6,888

Meerut 16,717

Agra 31,360

Aligarh 20,850

Bareilly 20,326

Moradabad 17,985

Kanpur 41,489

Prayagraj 21,189

Jhansi 25,684

Chitrakoot 10,638

Varanasi 26,805

Mirzapur 7,175

Azamgarh 24,002

Gorakhpur 25,828

Basti 10,272

Gonda 19,926

Lucknow 37,184

Ayodhya 27,349

Total 3,91,669

Division-wise Availability of NPK (as on 22 August)

Division Availability (Metric Tons)

Saharanpur 3,065

Meerut 8,541

Agra 21,174

Aligarh 15,853

Bareilly 27,989

Moradabad 29,574

Kanpur 32,322

Prayagraj 25,067

Jhansi 16,312

Chitrakoot 3,746

Varanasi 15,166

Mirzapur 3,804

Azamgarh 8,970

Gorakhpur 15,604

Basti 4,544

Gonda 8,959

Lucknow 36,385

Ayodhya 24,266

Total 3,01,342