Yogi Government Ensures Adequate Fertilizer Supply Across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Efforts of the Yogi government have provided relief to the farmers in the state. The government said that there is no shortage of fertilizers anywhere in the state. Adequate quantities of fertilizer are available in all divisions, and to ensure that farmers do not face any problem, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to monitor the situation continuously.
The government has taken a tough stand against black-marketing and overrating of fertilizers. Due to regular monitoring by the government, transparency is being maintained in fertilizer distribution. The Agriculture Department released the latest division-wise fertilizer availability figures on Friday.
As per the agriculture department, the state has a total availability of 5.95 lakh metric tons of urea, 3.91 lakh metric tons of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate), and 3.01 lakh metric tons of NPK (Nitrogen Phosphorus Potassium). This means that during the Kharif season, there is an adequate stock of fertilizers available for farmers. Chief Minister Yogi has said that the state government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers and is keeping a strict watch on fertilizer availability and distribution.
The actual price of urea is Rs 2,174 per bag, but due to subsidy, it is being made available to farmers at only Rs 266.50. Due to the timely availability of fertilisers, seeds, and irrigation facilities, the state’s food grain production has risen to 737 lakh metric tons. The GSVA (Gross State Value Added) related to agriculture, which was Rs 2 lakh crore during the SP government, has now increased to Rs 7 lakh crore.
The Yogi government has taken special care regarding fertilizer availability in the state. The government has ensured that farmers get a timely supply of urea, DAP, and NPK. Strict vigilance has been increased in border districts to prevent smuggling, and action is also being taken against hoarders and black-marketers. As a result, division-wise fertilizer availability is balanced, and farmers are not facing any problem.
Division-wise Availability of Urea (as of 22 August)
Division Availability (Metric Tons)
Saharanpur 16,567
Meerut 37,574
Agra 45,435
Aligarh 31,455
Bareilly 42,541
Moradabad 51,035
Kanpur 48,609
Prayagraj 49,983
Jhansi 27,528
Chitrakoot 24,204
Varanasi 43,844
Mirzapur 14,225
Azamgarh 35,354
Gorakhpur 32,880
Basti 15,343
Gonda 16,729
Lucknow 38,396
Ayodhya 24,285
Total 5,95,987
Division-wise Availability of DAP (as on 22 August)
Division Availability (Metric Tons)
Saharanpur 6,888
Meerut 16,717
Agra 31,360
Aligarh 20,850
Bareilly 20,326
Moradabad 17,985
Kanpur 41,489
Prayagraj 21,189
Jhansi 25,684
Chitrakoot 10,638
Varanasi 26,805
Mirzapur 7,175
Azamgarh 24,002
Gorakhpur 25,828
Basti 10,272
Gonda 19,926
Lucknow 37,184
Ayodhya 27,349
Total 3,91,669
Division-wise Availability of NPK (as on 22 August)
Division Availability (Metric Tons)
Saharanpur 3,065
Meerut 8,541
Agra 21,174
Aligarh 15,853
Bareilly 27,989
Moradabad 29,574
Kanpur 32,322
Prayagraj 25,067
Jhansi 16,312
Chitrakoot 3,746
Varanasi 15,166
Mirzapur 3,804
Azamgarh 8,970
Gorakhpur 15,604
Basti 4,544
Gonda 8,959
Lucknow 36,385
Ayodhya 24,266
Total 3,01,342