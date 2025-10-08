 Uttar Pradesh Govt To Develop Eco-Friendly PM Mitra Park, Boosting Sustainable Industrial Growth
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Develop Eco-Friendly PM Mitra Park, Boosting Sustainable Industrial Growth

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is ushering in a new industrial era with a strong focus on sustainability. The proposed PM Mitra Park, coming up in Lucknow and Hardoi districts, is set to become both a boon for industries and an exemplary model of environmental conservation.

Updated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow, October 8: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is ushering in a new industrial era with a strong focus on sustainability. The proposed PM Mitra Park, coming up in Lucknow and Hardoi districts, is set to become both a boon for industries and an exemplary model of environmental conservation.

In line with the government’s vision of “Development with Environment,” the project seeks to balance industrial progress with ecological preservation. The Yogi government has made it clear that no industrial project will compromise on greenery or environmental integrity.

Reflecting this commitment, the PM Mitra Park’s layout has been designed to be fully eco-friendly, marking a key milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s journey toward sustainable industrial growth.

Layout and Land Allocation

According to the draft layout plan, 55% of the land at the PM Mitra Park will be allocated for industrial units. In addition, 3% land has been earmarked for residential use, 4% for institutional purposes, 2% for transport hubs, and another 4% for utilities and amenities.

The most distinctive feature of the project is that 11% of the park’s total area will be dedicated to greenery and fruit plantations, where green areas, green belts, and buffer zones will be developed. The initiative is expected to reduce pollution while also helping to preserve local biodiversity, ensuring that industrial growth remains in harmony with the environment.

Infrastructure, Water Conservation, and Community Spaces

In addition, 13% of the total area will be utilized for the construction of new roads, while 0.1% has been allocated for upgrading and strengthening existing roads. Keeping water conservation as a priority, 2% of the land will be set aside for drainage systems and water reservoirs, and 0.5% will be reserved for recreational spaces, ensuring that the park supports both environmental sustainability and community well-being.

Investment, Employment, and Green Initiatives

According to the government’s proposal, the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1,680 crore. The park will be developed over 100 acres, creating more than one lakh jobs and attracting investment worth Rs 10,000 crore.

It will feature eco-friendly construction materials, energy-efficient designs, rainwater harvesting, solar power, and e-waste management systems. Through this initiative, Uttar Pradesh aims not only to become ‘India’s Growth Engine’ but also to emerge as a model ‘Green State.’

