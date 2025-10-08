VIDEO: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Ayodhya, Unveils Statues Of Legendary South Indian Musicians

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils statues of Saint Tyagaraja, Purandara Dasa, and Arunachala Kavi in Ayodhya | X - @nsitharamanoffc

Ayodhya, October 8: Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Shri Ram, witnessed a historic moment on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived for a two-day visit. She received a grand welcome at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

Traditional melodies filled the air as her convoy, under tight security, proceeded to Hotel Radisson before she began her scheduled engagements.

Cultural Event at Brihaspati Kund

The Union Minister’s visit marks a special cultural event at Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar, where she, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will unveil the statues of three legendary South Indian musicians, Saint Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa, and Arunachala Kavi.

Significance of the Statues

The statues installed in the Brihaspati Kund complex stand as timeless symbols of India’s musical, devotional, and artistic heritage. These saint-musicians infused divine devotion into Indian classical music, making it the spiritual essence of the nation’s culture. Their installation in Ayodhya, the land of devotion and dharma, serves as a remarkable testament to the unity of North and South Indian traditions.