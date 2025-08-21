 Big Scheme For Farmers In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Government To Start Statewide Registration Drive From September 16
Uttar Pradesh government will launch a statewide farmer registration campaign from September 16. Over 2.88 crore farmers to be registered. District officials will review and ensure 100 percent registration.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Statewide Registration Drive from September 16. | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will start a big campaign across the state from September 16 to register all farmers. The goal is to achieve 100 percent farmer registration.

Daily Review by District Magistrates

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the District Magistrates (DMs) will check the progress of the campaign every day to make sure the target is met.

Land Records to Be Updated with Aadhaar

The Revenue Department has been asked to give clear instructions to revenue officers so that farmers’ land records can be updated correctly based on their Aadhaar details.

Goal to Register 2.88 Crore Farmers

The government aims to register 2.88 crore farmers. So far, about 1.45 crore farmers have been registered, which is more than 50 percent of the target.

Top Performing Districts

Bijnor is leading with over 58 percent registration, followed by:

- Hardoi (57.84 percent)

- Shrawasti (57.47 percent)

- Pilibhit (56.89 percent)

- Rampur (56.72 percent)

These are the top 5 districts in terms of farmer registration so far.

100 percent Document Verification in Some Districts

In some districts like Amroha, Azamgarh, Balrampur, Etah, and Jaunpur, 100 percent verification of farmers' documents has already been done by local officers.

Focus on Backward Districts

District officers will now pay more attention to backward districts where farmer registration is low. The government has also asked for strong IEC activities (Information, Education & Communication) to spread awareness.

Before PM-Kisan Next Installment

All District Magistrates have been told to complete 100 percent registration before the next installment of the PM-Kisan scheme is given to farmers.

