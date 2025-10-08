Not Maharashtra, But This State Pays The Highest Daily Salary

Representative image | Pixabay

New Delhi: The economic scenario in India in 2025 highlights a stark disparity in daily wages across states and union territories. The national average daily salary stands at ₹1,077, reflecting significant regional differences in earnings.

As of 2025, the national capital, Delhi, offers the highest average daily salary in India at ₹1,346, followed by Karnataka at ₹1,269 and Maharashtra at ₹1,231.

Telangana ranks fourth with ₹1,192, while Haryana comes fifth at ₹1,154. Tamil Nadu holds the sixth position with a daily wage of ₹1,115, just ahead of Gujarat at ₹1,077. Uttar Pradesh follows with ₹1,038, while Andhra Pradesh offers ₹1,000. Completing the top ten is Punjab, with an average daily salary of ₹962.

Why Delhi Leads?

Delhi leads with the highest daily wage of ₹1,346, driven by its strong concentration of high-skilled jobs in government, IT, finance and corporate sectors. Its proximity to Gurgaon, a major corporate hub, further boosts salary levels by offering access to a highly competitive talent pool.

Karnataka ranks second, with a daily salary of ₹1,269, thanks to Bengaluru, India’s technology capital. The city’s booming IT and engineering industries play a central role in elevating wage levels in the state.

Maharashtra comes in third, largely due to Mumbai, which commands top salary levels in the finance, entertainment, and manufacturing sectors.

Telangana and Haryana follow closely. Telangana’s capital, Hyderabad, has emerged as a major hub for IT and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, Haryana benefits from its extensive industrial and manufacturing belts, particularly around Faridabad, which offer ample factory employment that pushes up daily salaries.

Tamil Nadu also features in the top ranks, with strong industrial and automotive clusters, particularly in Chennai. These are complemented by a thriving IT sector, which contributes significantly to the state’s relatively high average daily salary.