Ajmera Realty & Infra Q2 Sales Bookings Jump Nearly Three-Fold To ₹720 Crore

New Delhi: Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has posted a nearly three times jump in sales bookings to Rs 720 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for its housing projects.
Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 254 crore in the year-ago period.
During the first half of this fiscal, the sales bookings rose 48 per cent to Rs 828 crore from Rs 560 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Read Also
Rupali Ganguly Expresses Excitement As PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport:...
Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India is one of the leading developers in the country.
FPJ Shorts
'Why PM Modi Called For Ceasefire?': Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To PM Slamming Congress Over No Retaliation After 26/11 Terror Attack - VIDEO
BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far
Navi Mumbai International Airport's ₹19,650 Crore Design Is Inspired Lotus Flower: Floating Glass Terminal Roof, 12 Petal-Like Structures & More
Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Loknete DB Patil: Why He Holds A Special Place In Maharashtra’s History
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)