 IndiGo’s Market Value Crashes By Nearly ₹37,000 Crore, Turbulence Deepens As Flight Chaos Triggers Investor Panic
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndiGo’s Market Value Crashes By Nearly ₹37,000 Crore, Turbulence Deepens As Flight Chaos Triggers Investor Panic

IndiGo’s Market Value Crashes By Nearly ₹37,000 Crore, Turbulence Deepens As Flight Chaos Triggers Investor Panic

IndiGo’s parent InterGlobe Aviation lost nearly Rs 37,000 crore in market value as flight cancellations and delays triggered a heavy stock sell-off. The airline’s struggle to meet new duty-time rules caused severe disruptions. IndiGo says operations are improving, while a high-level crisis team works to stabilise schedules and rebuild confidence.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo Faces Massive Market Meltdown. | Representative Picture

Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, suffered a steep fall in market value on Monday as the airline continued to struggle with severe disruptions in flight operations. The stock plunged up to 10 percent to Rs 4,842-its sharpest single-day fall since February 2022—and marked its seventh straight session in the red.

In just six trading sessions, the stock has dropped 16.4 percent, wiping out nearly Rs 37,000 crore in market capitalisation. Investors reacted strongly to the ongoing flight cancellations and delays caused by IndiGo’s transition to the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms.

Flight Chaos Sparks Investor Sell-Off

The operational mess began when IndiGo failed to fully transition to the new duty-time rules by the regulator’s deadline. Both IndiGo and another airline requested more time on December 7, citing stress across airports.

FPJ Shorts
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Read Also
IndiGo Shares Fall Over 10% In 5 Sessions, 550 Flights Cancelled Amid Crew Shortage & FDTL Issues
article-image

Although the regulator granted an extension until 6 pm on December 8, it refused any further relaxation. As a result, IndiGo slipped into a spiral of cancellations, delays, and passenger complaints, fueling concerns about its financial performance for the rest of FY26.

Brokerage firm Investec reiterated its Sell rating with a target price of Rs 4,040, saying hopes of a third-quarter earnings recovery have weakened after an already soft first half.

Read Also
IndiGo Flights To Jodhpur, Chandigarh & Jammu Resume From Indore Starting May 15; Check Prices Here
article-image

IndiGo Tries to Stabilise Operations

The airline has claimed that operations are improving. On Sunday, IndiGo operated over 1,650 flights, up from 1,500 the previous day. Its on-time performance also improved significantly—jumping from 30 percent to 75 percent.

Refunds and baggage services are now fully functional, according to the company.

Crisis Management Group Takes Charge

Responding to the crisis, IndiGo has formed a top-level Crisis Management Group. Members include Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, board members Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker, and Amitabh Kant, along with CEO Pieter Elbers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Market conditions can change rapidly. Readers should consult financial professionals before making any investment or trading decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet...

SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet...

PSBs Write Off ₹6.15 Lakh Crore In Last 5.5 Years, Recovery Efforts Continue: Finance Ministry

PSBs Write Off ₹6.15 Lakh Crore In Last 5.5 Years, Recovery Efforts Continue: Finance Ministry

Ola Electric Stock Tanks 80 Per Cent From Peak, Market Cap Falls Below ₹15,000 Crore

Ola Electric Stock Tanks 80 Per Cent From Peak, Market Cap Falls Below ₹15,000 Crore

India’s GDP Beats Forecasts In Q2 FY26 Driven By Strong Consumption And Capital Formation

India’s GDP Beats Forecasts In Q2 FY26 Driven By Strong Consumption And Capital Formation

Sensex, Nifty Witness Sharp Decline Ahead Of US Fed Policy Decision

Sensex, Nifty Witness Sharp Decline Ahead Of US Fed Policy Decision