IndiGo Shares Fall Over 10% In 5 Sessions, 550 Flights Cancelled Amid Crew Shortage & FDTL Issues

Stock Tumbles Amid Operational Crisis. | FPJ

Mumbai: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, have fallen sharply in recent trading sessions, down over 10 percent in five days. On Friday, December 5, the stock was trading at Rs 5,291 on the NSE, down 2.7 percent in late morning trade. The decline reflects investor concerns over massive flight cancellations and operational disruptions affecting the airline.

Flight Cancellations and Disruptions

IndiGo has cancelled more than 550 domestic and international flights, causing major inconvenience to passengers. The airline, which normally operates around 2,300 flights daily, reported on-time performance of just 19.7 percent on Wednesday, a steep fall from 35 percent on Tuesday.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu expressed displeasure over how the airline handled the implementation of the second phase of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms despite having sufficient preparation time.

Crew Shortage and Operational Challenges

IndiGo told the aviation regulator DGCA that the disruptions are mainly due to misjudgment and planning gaps while implementing the new FDTL rules. The airline cited a shortage of captains and first officers as a key factor. For December, 2,357 captains and 2,194 first officers are available, slightly above November levels but insufficient under the revised norms. The rules have also reduced night operations, further affecting schedules.

FDTL Relief Sought and Regulatory Oversight

To stabilise operations, IndiGo has requested temporary relaxations in FDTL norms for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026. DGCA will review these requests, while also monitoring the airline’s compliance with operational and safety standards. The airline plans to reduce flights from December 8 to minimise further disruption and has shared a roadmap for crew recruitment, training, and roster management.

Path to Normalisation

IndiGo assured the regulator that corrective actions are underway and expects full operational stability by February 10, 2026. Authorities have directed the airline to proactively inform passengers about cancellations, prevent airfare spikes, and ensure smooth resumption of services. The coming weeks will be critical for both passengers and the airline’s stock performance.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or professional advice. Readers should verify details independently and consult qualified experts before making any decisions.