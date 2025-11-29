Airbus A320 Glitch To Affect Several Aircraft In India, Causing Travel Disruptions; Air India, IndiGo Share Updates

Airbus A320 | X/@DDNewslive

New Delhi: Air travel across India and overseas may face disruptions this weekend as thousands of Airbus A320-family aircraft undergo a mandatory software update requiring temporary groundings. The aircraft manufacturer has issued a technical advisory calling for major upgrades.

Several planes are likely to be affected in India, which operates one of the world’s largest A320 fleets. Reportedly, 200 IndiGo aircraft, 113 Air India aircraft and 25 Air India Express aircraft have been affected.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, of IndiGo’s 200 affected aircraft, software upgrades have been completed on 184, with all remaining upgrades expected to be finished by 23:59 hrs today.

For Air India’s 113 affected aircraft, upgrades have been completed on 69, with the remainder also expected to be completed today.

Of Air India Express’s 25 affected aircraft, upgrades have been completed on 17, and the remaining aircraft are expected to be updated by the end of the day.

Air India Issues Statement Sharing Updates

“We have completed the precautionary safety actions on the majority of our Airbus A320 fleet, with the remaining aircraft on track for completion within the advised timeline. This has been achieved with minimal impact on operations through the coordinated efforts of our engineering, operations, and flight safety teams," Air India said in an official statement.

"Air India Express continues to work closely with Airbus and the relevant authorities, reaffirming our commitment to safe and reliable operations,” the statement read.

IndiGo Issues Statement Sharing Updates

IndiGo also issued an official statement sharing updates, "Our diligent and hardworking engineering teams have already completed the mandatory Airbus safety update on 160 out of 200 AIB mandated A320-family aircraft, ensuring our fleet remains ready, reliable, and safe for your travels," the statement read.

"Thanks to their tireless efforts through the night, we have maintained minimal delays and zero cancellations, keeping your plans on track with the least possible disruption. The remaining aircraft will be fully compliant well within the required timelines, and we’re committed to keeping your experience smooth every step of the way," the airlines said.