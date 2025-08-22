 Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit Sell Unregulated Herbal Cigarettes Without Approval From Health Authorities: ICMR
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAmazon, Flipkart, Blinkit Sell Unregulated Herbal Cigarettes Without Approval From Health Authorities: ICMR

Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit Sell Unregulated Herbal Cigarettes Without Approval From Health Authorities: ICMR

Herbal tobacco cessation products (HTCPs), which are mainly herbal capsules, lozenges, gutkha substitutes, powders, and herbal smokes, are being increasingly marketed as natural and safer alternatives to conventional pharmacotherapy.

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image

Herbal tobacco cessation products have an unregulated market on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, revealed a new study led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR).

Herbal tobacco cessation products (HTCPs), which are mainly herbal capsules, lozenges, gutkha substitutes, powders, and herbal smokes, are being increasingly marketed as natural and safer alternatives to conventional pharmacotherapy.

"Herbal tobacco cessation products are widely available on Indian e-commerce platforms with unverified health claims and minimal regulatory disclosure,” said corresponding author Dr Prashant Kumar Singh, scientist at ICMR-NICPR.

“This poses significant consumer protection and tobacco control challenges. Strengthened oversight, claim verification, and policy alignment with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control guidelines are urgently needed,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

The researchers noted that there is little regulatory oversight or evidence on their safety and effectiveness.

The research, published in the BMJ’s Tobacco Control journal, identified 316 unique HTCPs across 5 major Indian e-commerce platforms -- Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, JioMart, and Meesho.

A small fraction (0.5 per cent) referenced the WHO affiliation, raising concerns about potentially misleading endorsements.

In addition, 43.7 per cent of products promoted ancillary health claims such as detoxification or anxiety relief.

Only 12 per cent of products displayed age restrictions, and none had functional age verification mechanisms.

The team assessed the availability, affordability, claims, and regulation of HTCPs, and screened product listings, categorising them by product type, claimed indications, presence of disclaimers, regulatory approvals, and pricing.

They found the products were marketed in three primary formulations: combustible products (42.7 per cent), raw herbal preparations (34.5 per cent), and other formats such as gummies, drops, capsules, and patches (22.8 per cent).

Products featured diverse flavours (eg, apple, paan, gulkand) and varied widely in pricing (Rs 15- Rs 1,467), with premium pricing concentrated on Amazon.

Notably, 62.3 per cent of these products carried at least one certification or quality claim. This included the International Organisation for Standardisation (23.4 per cent), ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homoeopathy (20.3 per cent), Good Manufacturing Practice (15.2 per cent), and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (13.2 per cent), the study showed.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Dream11 Shuts Core Real-Money Games Operations, Mass Layoffs Feared

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Dream11 Shuts Core Real-Money Games Operations, Mass Layoffs Feared

Nazara Technologies' Shares Tank 23% In Two Days Over Online Gaming Bill

Nazara Technologies' Shares Tank 23% In Two Days Over Online Gaming Bill

Gaganyaan G1 To Launch With Half-Humanoid Robot Vyommitra In December: ISRO

Gaganyaan G1 To Launch With Half-Humanoid Robot Vyommitra In December: ISRO

Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit Sell Unregulated Herbal Cigarettes Without Approval From Health...

Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit Sell Unregulated Herbal Cigarettes Without Approval From Health...