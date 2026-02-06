 Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Bill Gates: Full List Of Global Tech Leaders Coming To India AI Impact Summit 2026 In Delhi
The India AI Impact Summit 2026, starting February 16 in New Delhi, will host global tech leaders including Bill Gates, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai and Jensen Huang. The summit has drawn over 35,000 registrations from more than 100 countries, with participation expected from 15–20 Heads of Government, 50+ Ministers and 40+ CEOs, highlighting India’s growing AI influence.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Bill Gates - Chair, Gates Foundation (left), Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google and Alphabet (centre), Sam Altman - CEO, OpenAI (right) |

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is now just days away and the buzz is overwhelming. The Summit has drawn over 35,000 registrations from the global community, with participation expected from over 100 countries, including 15-20 eads of Government, 50+ Ministers, and 40+ CEOs of leading companies. Several global tech leaders are coming in to attend the prestigious event, including Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Chief Global Affairs & Legal Officer at Amazon David Zapolsky, Chief AI Officer at Meta Alexandr Wang, and many more.

There are several big names coming from the Indian tech space as well, with TCS and Infosys already having confirmed participation. This particular list focuses on big global tech players that have confirmed their attendance at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

1. Bill Gates - Chair, Gates Foundation

2. Alexandr Wang - Chief AI Officer, Meta

3. Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google and Alphabet

4. Jensen Huang - Founder & CEO, NVIDIA

5. Sam Altman - CEO, OpenAI

6. Dario Amodei - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Anthropic

7. Cristiano Amon - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Qualcomm

8. Matthew Prince - CEO, Cloudflare

9. David Zapolsky - Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer, Amazon

10. Julie Sweet - Chair & CEO, Accenture

11. Olivier Blum - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Schneider Electric

12. Mustafa Furniturewala - Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Coursera

13. Pallavi Mahajan - Global Chief Technology and AI Officer, Nokia

14. Dr. Manish Gupta - Senior Director, Google DeepMind

15. Brad Smith - President & Vice Chair, Microsoft

16. Amanda Brock - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), OpenUK

17. Ana Paula Assis - Senior Vice President & Chair Asia Pacific and EMEA, IBM Corporation

18. Aparna Bawa - Chief Operating Officer (COO), Zoom

19. Børge Brende - President and CEO, World Economic Forum

20. Borje Ekholm - President & CEO, Ericsson Group

There are several other global tech leaders atending the event, but we have listed the key notable figures for now. To view the full list of attendees, head to the official website of India AI Impact Summit 2026.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 begins February 16

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event will feature a showcase of 500+ AI startups and host around 500 sessions in the span of four days. Building on previous global AI summits at Bletchley Park, Seoul, and Paris, the India summit marks the country's growing role in shaping responsible AI governance and implementation.

