Cooking Up A Storm With Pallavi Joshi: My Favourite Dishes Are Street Food Of Mumbai

Pallavi Joshi, who gave a sterling performance in The Kashmir Files, is not only an actor par excellence, she shares that she is a good cook too. And so is her husband, director Vivek Agnihotri, and her two kids.

I am basically: A non-vegetarian, but I prefer vegetarian fare on most days. My favourite dishes are the street food of Mumbai: pani puri, vada pav, ragda pattice, pav bhaji, and kanda bhajia.

The first thing I have when I wake up is: A glass of water.

For breakfast: I have proper food. No cereals for me. Upma, poha, eggs, or idli, high on carbs.

My lunch comprises: Green veggies and either dal or curd with bajra or nachni bhakri.

In the evening, if I am hungry: I eat fruits.

My dinner is: Salads or grilled fish.

My favorite desserts are: None.

My fitness regime: I keep walking through the day, even when I don’t have to. That way, I complete my mandatory steps.

Before and after my workouts: I have some protein like eggs or chicken.

Foods I consciously avoid: Sugar, maida, white bread, and cheese.

I try to have a correct balance of: Protein, complex carbs, and fiber.

My favourite restaurants in India and abroad: Can’t think of any. I don’t eat out that much.

My favourite cuisines: All, I love all of them.

For a romantic meal: I would like to go to the beach for sure with a bottle of Prosecco and spinach ravioli.

One thing I can cook very well: I cook most of the things well. But my favourite would be either my shami kebabs or my date and nut cake.

My husband’s favourite dish made by me: Pulao, kaddu ki sabzi, and kadhi.

My favourite cooks in my family: My entire family cooks, and all are wonderful cooks. Both my children and Vivek are fond of cooking. And they sometimes spoil me rotten.

My childhood memories of food are: Simple Maharashtrian food cooked by my mother, varan bhaat and batatyachya kachrya.

My favorite drink: Water and tea.

The weirdest food I have had: I ate a frog thinking it was chicken. I couldn’t sleep that night.

My tip on food: Always cook with the basic masala of love.

During the shooting of Kashmir Files: We shot in Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Srinagar. I remember having a mini Wazwan in Kashmir.

Date Nut Cake

Ingredients

1 cup margarine

3/4th cup ground sugar

1 1/4 cups self-raising flour

4 eggs,

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

A pinch of soda bicarb

200 gms seedless dates

100 gms walnut

1/2 teaspoon butter (to grease the mold)

Method

Soak seedless dates in warm water (half a cup) with a pinch of soda for 1/2 hour. Mix margarine, sugar, flour, and eggs. Add vanilla essence. Add the soaked dates and walnuts. The more you whip, the fluffier the cake gets. Set in a mold lined with butter and sprinkled with some flour. Bake at 180 C for 20 minutes. Check with a knife. If it doesn’t come clean, bake for another 5-10 minutes.