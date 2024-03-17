The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Release Date: All About Cast & Platform Of The Comedy Series

Kapil Sharma's upcoming programme, The Great Indian Kapil Show, will be released digitally this March. The first teaser for the series is out, and the audience has been anticipating its release date for a long time.

Where to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show

The release date of Kapil's show on OTT has been announced. The show is set to stream on March 30, 2024. Fans can enjoy the comedy series on the streaming giant Netflix.

Teaser

In the teaser, Kapil suggests an alternative way of announcing the name of the show, saying, "I am thinking of announcing the name of the show in a way that might cause a fire." Archana Puran Singh jumps in with an idea, "I have an idea, we will reveal the name in Times Square and Burj Khalifa".

The teaser also shows Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and many others suggesting ideas related to the show's announcement. After watching the teaser, fans were already excited to see the star cast on the digital screens.

Cast

The Great Indian Kapil Show's versatile cast includes Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda. Sharing the clip of teaser, Netflix wrote, "Aapke ghar ka raasta, hasee se hokar jaata hai. The Great Kapil Show airs every Saturday at 8 PM starting from March 30th, exclusively on Netflix."

The team of the show shared, “Finding our new home at Netflix has been one of the best things to have happened to us. Adding to that, they said, "Like we mentioned previously as well, Bas Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi".