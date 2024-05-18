EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Co-Actor Raj Arun Reacts On His Role Being Chopped And Why He Doesn’t Want To Be A Poster Boy

Raj Arun |

Raj Arun, who was recently praised for his role in Article 370 and Razakar believes that it's the best time to be in the industry. “I feel, it is the perfect timing for an actor like me to showcase my talent. I always crave for tough and challenging roles which carry trauma, burden and allow me to do something different each time. As I am always in a quench for varied roles irrespective of the language and industries. Quantity doesn’t matter to me since I have a lot of work coming my way,” he shares.

Character artists are a different kind in the industry and play a very important role in creating a solid ensemble cast. But Raj was skeptical in doing Article 370 initially. “I was hesitant to sign the film since when I heard the film, they wanted me for only five days. I thought, how much I would be able to perform but director was adamant to cast me. Due to my past experience, I am being careful. I shot for so many days but role was chopped off. There’s a character arch but if it fluctuates, then its an issue,” he reveals.

Yami Gautam Dhar, who headlined Article 370 shared screen space with Raj but as per the marketing guidelines, the lead actors get to be on the poster. “I am very clear and sorted. I don’t have any such pressure to be on the poster. My craft won’t suffer with any marketing gimmick. I am only bothered about my role,” he signs off.