 EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Co-Actor Raj Arun Reacts On His Role Being Chopped And Why He Doesn’t Want To Be A Poster Boy
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsEXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Co-Actor Raj Arun Reacts On His Role Being Chopped And Why He Doesn’t Want To Be A Poster Boy

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Co-Actor Raj Arun Reacts On His Role Being Chopped And Why He Doesn’t Want To Be A Poster Boy

Actor believes that it's the best time to be in the industry

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Raj Arun |

Raj Arun, who was recently praised for his role in Article 370 and Razakar believes that it's the best time to be in the industry. “I feel, it is the perfect timing for an actor like me to showcase my talent. I always crave for tough and challenging roles which carry trauma, burden and allow me to do something different each time. As I am always in a quench for varied roles irrespective of the language and industries. Quantity doesn’t matter to me since I have a lot of work coming my way,” he shares.

Character artists are a different kind in the industry and play a very important role in creating a solid ensemble cast. But Raj was skeptical in doing Article 370 initially. “I was hesitant to sign the film since when I heard the film, they wanted me for only five days. I thought, how much I would be able to perform but director was adamant to cast me. Due to my past experience, I am being careful. I shot for so many days but role was chopped off. There’s a character arch but if it fluctuates, then its an issue,” he reveals.

Yami Gautam Dhar, who headlined Article 370 shared screen space with Raj but as per the marketing guidelines, the lead actors get to be on the poster. “I am very clear and sorted. I don’t have any such pressure to be on the poster. My craft won’t suffer with any marketing gimmick. I am only bothered about my role,” he signs off.

Read Also
Exclusive: Article 370 Actress Priya Mani Raj Reveals THIS About South Film Industry
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Stone Pelter-Turned-Modi Fan & BJP Leader Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh Killed By Terrorists In J&K’s...

Former Stone Pelter-Turned-Modi Fan & BJP Leader Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh Killed By Terrorists In J&K’s...

IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse &...

IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse &...

Mumbai: FIR Against Shiv Sena UBT Several Political Workers For Allegedly Vandalising Mihir...

Mumbai: FIR Against Shiv Sena UBT Several Political Workers For Allegedly Vandalising Mihir...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Court Sends Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav Kumar To 5-Day...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Court Sends Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav Kumar To 5-Day...

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ratan Tata Urges Mumbaikars To Vote

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ratan Tata Urges Mumbaikars To Vote