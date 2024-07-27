 Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Receives Diamond-Encrusted Portrait of Balasaheb Thackeray
BJP MP and former Union Minister Narayan Rane has also greeted him and wished for his good health and long life.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 01:29 AM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Receives Diamond-Encrusted Portrait Of Balasaheb Thackeray On His Birthday |

On the occasion of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's birthday, a special event was held at the Matoshree residence. During this event, a unique portrait of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, crafted with 27,000 diamonds, was presented as a heartfelt gift to Uddhav Thackeray.

This exquisite portrait, adorned with diamonds, was created by renowned artist Shailesh Achrekar. The process of making this portrait took six months. Achrekar, known for his previous work including a portrait of Ratan Tata, has received numerous accolades for his artistic endeavors. Uddhav Thackeray, upon receiving the portrait, expressed that it is both captivating and enchanting, and is sure to be a significant attraction at the national memorial dedicated to Balasaheb Thackeray.

The event was graced by prominent Shiv Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, Vinayak Raut, Deputy Leader Nitin Nandgaonkar, Hingoli-Nanded Contact Chief Baban Thorat, as well as Uddhav Thackeray’s personal aide Ravi Mhatre, artist Shailesh Achrekar, and Shiv Sena spokesperson and Public Relations Chief Adv. Harshal Pradhan.

Uddhav Thackeray expressed his delight at the unveiling of the portrait, noting that it will undoubtedly become a major highlight of the national memorial. The portrait stands as a priceless addition for both the memorial and the Shiv Sena supporters.

It is the birthday of Uddhav Thacekray on Saturday. BJP MP and former Union Minister Narayan Rane has also greeted him and wished for his good health and long life. Thousands of UBT workers, office bearers will throng at Uddhav's resident Matoshree at Kalanagar Bandra. Banners are also erected to greet him in every chowk and near Shivsena Shakhas. 

