Mumbai: Shankaracharya Of Joshimath Visits Uddhav Thackeray At Matoshree, Condemns Betrayal And Opposes Kedarnath Replica In Delhi

Mumbai: Shankaracharya of Joshimath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand visited Uddhav Thacekray's residence Matoshree on Monday. Last week, He attended the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the Uddhav Thackeray meeting he spoke to the media, "We need to understand whose Hindutva is true but former CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray was betrayed and betrayal is a sin in the Hindu religion. The pain of betrayal will not go away until Uddhav Thackeray becomes Chief Minister of Maharashtra once again," Avimukteshwaranand added.

Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi welcomed him in a traditional way and both of them offered prayers to him. Uddhav's sons Aditya and Tejas also sought blessings from Avimukteshwaranand. While speaking to the media Avimukteshwaranand said "We all are Hindu and followers of Sanatan Dharma. We do believe in sin and virtue. Trust betrayal is the biggest betrayal, which has happened with Uddhav Thacekray. Many people have pain about it. I told him the pain of our mind will not go away till he becomes CM once again. who betrays is never a Hindu, but who tolerates betrayal is hindu." "I have been invited by Uddhav to Matoshri, that is why i came here. He also warmly welcomed me." He added.

Avimukteshwaranand also opposed the construction of a replica of Kedarnath Mandir at Delhi. "Kedarnath is Jyotirlinga, why are you insisting on bringing it to Delhi. If Kedarnath Mandir is constructed it means another scam will happen there" alleged Avimukteshwaranand. He also clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not my enemy. "I always advise him for his benefit. I will also tell him if he does something wrong." Said Avimukteshwaranand.

Avimukteshwaranand is a Shankaracharya of JyotirMath Uttarakhand who came into the light when he criticized the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. He had alleged that half constructed temples should not be inaugurated as it is against Dharma. Moreover, He contested the Loksabha election against PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi and lost.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi accused BJP leaders of dividing people along communal lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded by saying that Gandhi had called the "entire Hindu community violent."

Reacting to the controversy, Swami Avimukteshwarananda asserted that Gandhi's speech did not contradict Hinduism. "We heard Rahul Gandhi's entire speech. He is clearly saying that there is no place for violence in Hinduism," he said.spreading only part of Gandhi's statement was not correct and those responsible should be punished. Demanded Avimukteshwarnand.