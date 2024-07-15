'Pained To See Uddhav Thackeray Being Betrayed': Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Backs Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief, Arrives At Matoshree; Video

X

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who had turned down the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, on Monday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree In Mumbai and said he is a victim of betrayal.

"Uddhav Thackeray has been betrayed and many people are anguished by it. I met him today as per his request and told him that people's pain won't subside till he becomes the chief minister again," he told reporters after meeting Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree in Bandra.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand met Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree.



(Source: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Shankaracharya Media) pic.twitter.com/ucJu2ltCmT — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

VIDEO | Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath was at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on request of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Here's what he said interacting with the media.



"We follow Hindu religion. We believe in 'Punya' and 'Paap'. 'Vishwasghat'… pic.twitter.com/AZCJaDfHhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2024

"He (Uddhav) said he would do whatever was needed as per our blessings," Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said.

Betrayal is the biggest sin, he said, adding, "The one who betrays can't be a Hindu. The one who tolerates betrayal is a Hindu."

"The entire populace of Maharashtra is anguished by the betrayal and this was reflected in the recent (Lok Sabha) elections," he said.

"We don't have anything to do with politics, but we are talking about betrayal which is a sin as per religion," he added.

The Shankaracharya also attended a puja ceremony at Matoshree bungalow.

Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence on Monday, a day after a veiled attack at the latter for the opposition's boycott of an all-party meeting on the Maratha quota issue.

Bhujbal, who belongs to the rival NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, visited former Union minister Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal leaves from the residence of NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/j2VwBA9vMP — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

He has so far not given any reason for the meeting.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), did not turn up at the all-party meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 9, claiming the opposition was not taken into confidence on the Maratha reservation issue.

Bhujbal on Sunday claimed the opposition leaders stayed away from the meeting on July 9 "after a phone call from Baramati at 5 pm".

Notably, Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district is the bastion of 83-year-old Sharad Pawar.

Sources in the NCP suggested Bhujbal was having a feeling of not being heard in the party. He is with Ajit Pawar's outfit, but politically alienated within the party, they added.

Asked about Bhujbal's meeting with Sharad Pawar, state minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said it is a customary practice in Maharashtra for political leaders to engage in discussions with one another regardless of their ideological differences.

Read Also EC Approves Fundraising For Sharad Pawar's NCP Amid Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

"It is unjust to scrutinise every interaction between two leaders and draw premature conclusions," he said.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said, "It is a reflection of Sharad Pawar's generosity that he allocates time to individuals who hold contrasting views, even within the public domain." "I am not concerned about the internal affairs of Bhujbal's party. Let the meeting take place if he desires to meet Pawar and he has granted him an audience," Awhad added.