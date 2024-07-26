Mumbai: Youth Who Went Viral For Performing Dangerous Stunt At Sewri Rly Station Loses Leg And Arm During Another Stunt At Masjid Station

Wadala resident Farhat Azam Shaikh |

In a tragic turn of events, Wadala resident Farhat Azam Shaikh , the man featured in a video performing a dangerous stunt at Sewri railway station has lost his left arm and leg while performing another stunt at Masjid on 14th April, said an official of CR on Friday. The first video, which surfaced on social media on July 14, captured Shaikh executing a high-risk stunt at the Sewri station was made on 7th March.

"Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) recently identified Shaikh as the individual from the video. On April 14, 2024, while attempting another perilous stunt, Shaikh suffered severe injuries, resulting in the amputation of his left arm and leg. He is currently bedridden due to his critical condition and has not been arrested due to the severity of his medical state" said an official on Friday.

"Central Railway has issued stern warning against performing dangerous stunts following a video posted on X (Twitter) on 14th July showing a young boy engaging in risky behavior while boarding a moving train and prompted swift action from railway authorities. Upon being brought to attention, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Post at Vadala Road registered a case against the unidentified individual seen in the footage. Efforts were made to trace and apprehend the person involved" further added official

According to sources, RPF successful in traced the person at his home recently who has been identified as Farhat Azam Shaikh, a resident of Antop Hill, Wadala. On inquiring about the incident in the video he confirmed that he had committed the illegal act of performing the said stunt at Sewri Station on 7th March on a CSMT bound train. He further revealed that he had also got the illegal act recorded by a friend to upload it on social media to get likes.

Investigation started after a video went viral on 14th July. After that Wadal RPF registered a case under relevant sections of railway act and start investigating the matter. During investigation its found recently that accused lost his left arm and leg while performing another stunt.

"Accused Farhat on 14th April met with a life threatening accident while performing another stunt at Masjid station and lost his left arm and leg. Railway Administration had rushed him to St George’s Hospital, CSMT for treatment. He is facing extreme difficulty in performing daily chores and has appealed to all passengers in a video to stay away from performing such dangerous acts which are not only illegal but are also life threatening" said an official.

"Central Railway requests everyone to desist from such unsafe stunts/activities, which are life-threatening both for the individuals involved and other passengers. Central Railway reiterates its commitment to passenger safety and appeals to all people not to attempt such dangerous acts. These actions can have fatal consequences and endanger the lives of both the performer and other passengers" said a spokesperson of CR.

"Railways further request all citizens and passengers to report anyone indulging in stunt performances on trains or platforms by contacting the mobile number 9004410735 or 139 immediately. Working together, we can create safe travel conditions and reduce deaths" he said adding that safety of passengers remains the top priority for Indian Railways, and the authorities continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a secure travel environment.