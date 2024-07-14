 Mumbai: Central Railway To Take Stringent Action Against Youth Performing Dangerous Stunts on Trains
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway | File Pic

Central Railways has issued a stern warning against performing dangerous stunts following a recent incident at Sewri Station. A video posted on Twitter showed a young boy engaging in risky behavior while boarding a moving train, prompting swift action from railway authorities.

Upon being brought to attention through a tweet, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Post at Vadala Road has been directed to register a case against the unidentified individual seen in the footage. Efforts are currently being made to trace and apprehend the person involved.

article-image

Central Railway requests everyone to desist from such unsafe practices, which are life-threatening both for the individual involved and other passengers. Central Railway reiterates its commitment to passenger safety, appeals to all people not to attempt such dangerous acts. These actions can have fatal consequences and endanger the lives of both the stunt performer and other passengers.

The safety of passengers remains the top priority for Indian Railways, and the authorities will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a secure travel environment.

Railways further request all citizens and passengers to report anyone indulging in stunt performances on trains or platforms by contacting the mobile number 9004410735 immediately.  Working together, we can create safe travel conditions and reduce deaths.

https://x.com/drmmumbaicr/status/1812480328822292933?s=08

