Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Suburban Sections On July 14; Details Inside | Representative Photo

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday 14.7.2024.

*5th & 6th lines between Thane and Diva from 10.50 am to 03.20 pm*

Diversion of Suburban Services

DN fast/Semi fast Locals from Badlapur Local (CSMT Dep. 09.46 am) to Asangaon Local (CSMT Dep. 02.42 pm) will be diverted on DOWN Slow Line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will halt at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 mins later than the scheduled arrival.

UP fast/Semi fast Locals from Ambarnath Local (Kalyan Dep. 10.28 am) to Badlapur Local (Kalyan Dep. 03.17 pm) will be diverted on UP Slow Line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will halt at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts & will further be re-diverted on UP Fast Line at Thane station and will arrive destination 10 mins later than the scheduled arrival.

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains

Following UP Mail/Express trains will be diverted on UP Fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will arrive destination 10 to 15 mins late.

• Train no 12140 Nagpur-CSMT Sevagram Express

• Train no 22160 Chennai-CSMT Express

• Train no 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express

• Train no 12168 Banaras-LTT Superfast Express

• Train no 12321 Howrah-CSMT Mail

• Train no 12812 Hatia-LTT Express

• Train no 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express

• Train no 12142 Patliputra-LTT Express

• Train no 12294 Prayagraj-LTT Duronto Express

• Train no 11080 Gorakhpur-LTT Express

• Train no 11060 Chhapra-LTT Express

• Train no 12164 Chennai-LTT Superfast Express

• Train no 12162 Agra Cantt-LTT Lashkar Express

Diversion of DOWN Mail/Express trains

Following DOWN Mail/Express trains will be diverted on DOWN Fast line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will run 10 to 15 mins late.

• Train no 11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Express

• Train no 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express

• Train no 17222 LTT-Kakinada Express

• Train no 11071 LTT-Ballia Kamayani Express

• Train no 13202 LTT-Patna Express

Short Termination of MEMU services

• MEMU no 01339 Vasai Road-Diva departing Vasai Road at 09.50 am will run upto Kopar (Arr. 10.31 am) and will remain cancelled between Kopar and Diva stations.

• MEMU no 01341 Vasai Road-Diva departing Vasai Road at 12.55 pm will run upto Kopar (Arr. 01.37 pm) and will remain cancelled between Kopar and Diva stations.

• MEMU no 01340 Diva-Vasai Road will run from Kopar departing at 11.45 am to Vasai Road arriving at 12.30 pm and will remain cancelled between Diva and Kopar stations.

• MEMU no 01342 Diva-Vasai Road will run from Kopar departing at 02.45 pm to Vasai Road arriving at 03.25 pm and will remain cancelled between Diva and Kopar stations.

• MEMU no 50104 Ratnagiri-Diva Fast Passenger will be short terminated at Panvel.

*UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm*

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

On DOWN HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.18 am.

First local after the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.44 pm.

On UP HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 10.05 am.

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 3.45 pm.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.