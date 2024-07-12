Prabhat Ranjan Assumes Charge as Additional General Manager, Central Railway

Prabhat Ranjan has taken charge as the Additional General Manager of Central Railway, Mumbai, succeeding Chittaranjan Swain who retired from Railway service on June 30, 2024.

Prabhat Ranjan, an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) from the 1989 Batch, brings a wealth of experience in traffic management and operational expertise to his new role. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager at North Central Railway, Prayagraj.

Throughout his distinguished career, Prabhat Ranjan has held key positions across various divisions over Indian Railways. He has initially worked in Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, and in various capacities on Central Railway and has a vast & rich experience of railway working in Mumbai area. His tenure includes significant roles such as Deputy Chief Operating Manager at Konkan Railway, Chief Operations Manager at MRVC, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Chief Commercial Manager (Freight Services), Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Marketing), Chief Traffic Planning Manager, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Chief Commercial Manager (Claims & Catering), Chief Administrative Officer (System) at Mumbai, Central Railway.

Known for his deep commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, Prabhat Ranjan has received extensive training both in India and abroad. He holds a Master's degree and an M.Phil. in Political Science from Delhi University.

In his new capacity as Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Prabhat Ranjan is poised to leverage his extensive experience to further the development and efficiency of railway operations in Mumbai and beyond.