Mumbai: Controversial Belly Dance On Local Train Sparks Debate, Central Railways DRM Appeals To Public To Avoid Such 'Stunts'

The local trains of Mumbai, known as the lifeline of the city, have once again become the centre of attention due to a viral video. This time, the video features a woman performing a belly dance inside a running local train, sparking a heated debate among the public.

While viral videos are nothing new on Mumbai's local trains, this particular incident has divided opinions raising questions about cultural perceptions, public behavior and the role of authorities in maintaining decorum on public transportation.

Some commuters saw it as harmless entertainment, while others vehemently opposed it, demanding appropriate action against the performer.

However, the exact date and location of this incident remain unconfirmed, but sources suggest it took place on the suburban section of Central Railways, between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sandhurst Road stations.

The video made its way to social media, primarily on X, (formerly Twitter) courtesy of user @mumbaimatterz. It quickly gained attention, with the caption, "Entertainment... Now Belly Dancing inside Mumbai Local Train. It seems #MumbaiLocal Trains are the most happening place to showcase talent." This post ignited a flurry of responses and discussions.

Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railways Mumbai division posted a response, appealing to passengers to avoid such activities and stunts during train travel. The message emphasised that trains are meant for public transport, not for such performances.

Opinions among the public varied widely. Udaykumar J Nair expressed skepticism, suggesting the performer was seeking attention and questioned the role of those behind the video. Dheevar Paralkar pointed out the limitations of police presence in each compartment, emphasizing the collective responsibility of passengers to discourage such behavior.

Another concerned user, Makarand, called for swift and strict action by @Central_Railway and @RPFCR to maintain the safety and decorum of public transport, advocating for a respectful and safe commuting environment.

In contrast, Abhijeet Patki, an X user, humorously noted that if such performances occurred on Virar or Kalyan-bound trains, space would instantly become available. Bhavesh Pandya humorously suggested on 'X' that the railway's regular delays might explain the sudden introduction of entertainment.

Joydeep Roy made a price comparison, highlighting the affordability of train entertainment compared to dance bars. Finally, another X user Sudhish questioned the characterisation of belly dance as obscene and vulgar, arguing that it is widely accepted in public events and movies, and questioning who appointed certain individuals as custodians of culture and religion.

