 Mumbai News: Worli Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Raping 24-Year-Old Woman Seeking Job Assistance
Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Worli police have arrested Joseph Xavier, 50, for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman in Worli on Friday. The court has placed him in police custody until May 24. Xavier was arrested within hours of the woman approaching the cops about being raped after a meeting for a job. 

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Thane, was looking for a job and sought help from a male friend. Her friend Zuber gave her the mobile number of Xavier and advised her to contact him. On Thursday evening, Zuber called and informed her that Xavier wanted to meet her in Khar. She immediately took a taxi, where both men joined her. Later, the trio with Zuber’s friends went to a hotel and drank alcohol, finally leaving at around midnight.

As per the complaint, Xavier offered to drop the woman at the station but later claimed that no trains would be available. He advised her to sleep in his car where he allegedly raped her at around 3am. He allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident to anyone. The woman narrated the ordeal to a lawyer friend, who advised her to file a complaint.

