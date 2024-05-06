Mumbai: Security Guard Sentenced To 10-Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting 5 Children In 2018 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special POCSO court has sentenced a security guard to 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting five children in December 2018. The complaint was lodged by the parent of one of the boys. He told the police that his son and four other children were playing when their ball flew into a nearby BEST power station.

When the children went into the premises to retrieve the bail, the guard, 24-year-old Surendrakumar Jaiswal, caught them. Jaiswal made them strip and took their photos. Thereafter, he took one of the boys to another floor and sexually assaulted him. He then sexually assaulted all the children.

The complainant said the accused threatened the boys that he would upload their picture on social media if they discussed the incident with anyone. The public prosecutors, Vinod More and Veena Shelar, examined 13 witnesses, including the complainant and the children. The children identified the accused and narrated the entire incident before the court.

The court, while holding Jaiswal guilty of sexually assaulting the children, observed that the testimonies of the victims were consistent. Therefore, the court said, there was no reason for disbelief or point of enmity. The victims’ evidence in the court and the identification parade conducted before the tehsildaar were consistent, the court said.