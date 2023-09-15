Mumbai: Chembur Man Held For Molesting College Girl Onboard Local Train

PTI

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking two college girls and molesting one of them. The accused was identified as Pritesh Mansukhbhai Tailer, a Chembur resident. According to the Kurla railway police, the incident took place on September 13 when the 17-year-old girl from Ulhasnagar was travelling with her friend to the Jai Hind college, Churchgate, for taking exams.

Tailer boarded the train when it reached Ghatkopar at around 12.15pm and sat facing the duo. He inappropriately touched one of them with his legs and simultaneously made obscene gestures. The girls ignored him and alighted at the Dadar station, but he then started stalking them and followed them till the college entrance.

Accused waited for the girls to finish their exams

When the girls finished their exams and exited at around 5pm, they were shocked to see the accused still waiting there. He again started stalking them and trailed the duo till the Churchgate station. They finally mustered courage and reported the matter to the railway police. The cops took their complaint and then transferred the case to the Kurla railway police as Tailer had boarded the train from Ghatkopar.

Subsequently, he was arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before the court which remanded to judicial custody. “If any girl or woman faces such problems, they should immediately contact the police without hesitation,” appealed Kurla railway police station senior Inspector Valmik Shardul.

