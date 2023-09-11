 Navi Mumbai: Coaching Class Owner Accused Of Molestation & Unnatural Sex With Teacher
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Coaching Class Owner Accused Of Molestation & Unnatural Sex With Teacher

Navi Mumbai: Coaching Class Owner Accused Of Molestation & Unnatural Sex With Teacher

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Rabale MIDC police have registered a case against the accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 504.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale MIDC police registered a case against the owner of a coaching class for allegedly molesting and having unnatural sex with a teacher in a hotel along Thane-Belapur road in Navi Mumbai last week.

The accused was identified as Hitesh Shah, 47, a resident of Borivali in Mumbai. The incident took place on September 8 evening at the hotel, said the police.

The woman in her complaint claimed that the accused had offered her a job in his coaching class and a 50 per cent partnership, said police. The accused called the victim woman at the hotel in Rabale on Friday evening on the pretext of showing her the application of his classes. After some time in the hotel, the accused forcibly had unnatural sex with her and molested her, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Rabale MIDC police have registered a case against the accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

Read Also
PE Teacher Held In Goa For Molesting Student
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Cyber Expert Couple Duped Of ₹1 lakh; Cops Swiftly Recover ₹1 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Cyber Expert Couple Duped Of ₹1 lakh; Cops Swiftly Recover ₹1 Lakh

Maharashtra Lokayukta Presents 2021 Performance Report to Governor

Maharashtra Lokayukta Presents 2021 Performance Report to Governor

Mumbai News: KEM Helps 100 Students Facing Mental Health Issues

Mumbai News: KEM Helps 100 Students Facing Mental Health Issues

Mumbai News: Man Dies By Suicide After Physically Assaulting Wife

Mumbai News: Man Dies By Suicide After Physically Assaulting Wife

Maharashtra: BJP May Shuffle Cards In Mumbai During LS Polls

Maharashtra: BJP May Shuffle Cards In Mumbai During LS Polls