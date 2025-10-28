Mumbai Traffic Alert: Restrictions On Western Express Highway Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit For India Maritime Week 2025; Check Details

The Western Express Highway. | BL Soni

Mumbai, October 28: The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on October 29, for the India Maritime Week 2025 event at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon (East). To ensure smooth movement and security arrangements, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm on the day of the visit.

Traffic Regulation on Western Express Highway

The regulation has been issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police – Western Suburbs Division.

To ensure smooth vehicular movement and security for VVIP convoys during India Maritime Week 2025 at NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon (East), the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced the following temporary traffic restrictions on October 29, 2025:

Timing: From 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Restrictions:

Movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be completely prohibited on both southbound and northbound carriageways of the Western Express Highway.

The restricted stretch extends from Vakola Flyover to Dahisar Toll Naka.

Exemptions:

The following categories of vehicles are exempted from the restrictions:

Emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades and police vehicles.

Government vehicles deployed for VVIP security arrangements.

Vehicles permitted by the Traffic Police as per operational necessity.

The police have urged all motorists to cooperate and follow on-ground instructions to ensure smooth traffic management and avoid congestion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for India Maritime Week 2025.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will address the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum at around 4:00 pm. The sessions will focus on investment priorities, strategic opportunities in India’s maritime sector and long-term global partnerships to strengthen the country's maritime growth.

Motorists and commuters traveling in and around Goregaon East, especially near Western Express Highway and NESCO grounds, are adviced to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible.