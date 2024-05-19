'Conspiracy To Kill Me': Abu Salem Writes To TADA Court Against Decision To Shift Him Out Of Taloja Jail

Gangster and 1993 bomb blasts accused Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai: The incarcerated gangster Abu Salem has alleged that the decision to shift him out of Taloja prison is a “conspiracy to kill him” as he is likely to be released in a few months.

Salem, who was held guilty for his role in the 1993 blasts, has written to the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, pleading that Taloja prison has been very safe for him and that he may be attacked by members of rival gang in other jails in the state. The prospect, he said, is causing him “depression”.

The court has asked the authorities to not transfer him to any other prison till his plea is decided. Salem’s plea for early release is pending before the same court. Salem has been lodged in the high security anda cell in Taloja jail. It is claimed that the prison authorities have decided to repair the cell by breaking it down, and therefore want to shift prisoners to other jails.

Salem has pleaded that though gangster Mustafa Dosa is no longer alive, his henchmen and members of the Chhota Rajan gang are lodged in various prisons like Mumbai, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur central jails. As per his petition, he fears that they may bribe and pressure the jail authorities to threaten his life. He has cited previous instances when he was allegedly attacked first by Dosa in Arthur Road prison, from where he was shifted to Taloja jail.

In Taloja jail, Salem alleged that Dosa’s accomplice Devendra Jagtap was also lodged and that at his behest he was fired at, resulting in severe injuries. Following the incident, he was shifted to Thane jail where inspection was conducted and the TADA court directed the prison authorities to transfer him back to Taloja jail with a warning against any security lapses. After the said order in January 2014, Salem has been lodged in Taloja jail.