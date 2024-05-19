Mumbai News: BMC Urges BPCL To Clear Ghatkopar Petrol Pump Post-Hoarding Collapse

BMC Urges BPCL To Clear Ghatkopar Petrol Pump Post-Hoarding Collapse | PTI

Mumbai: The BMC has sent a letter to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) requesting them to ascertain that all the quantity of petrol, diesel and CNG stacked is cleared from Ghatkopar's petrol pump on which a huge hoarding collapsed on May 13. The civic body has also asked them to depute staff to the site until the stock is cleared, to avoid any fire hazard.

On the day of the mishap, which claimed 16 lives and injured 75 people, the petrol pump had a stock of 40 thousand litres of petrol, 30 thousand kg of gas and 30 thousand litres of diesel. So the search and rescue operations were carried out with the help of specialised teams while using cutters to prevent any fire incident on the spot. The search operation was called off on Thursday, while the make-up call was on Saturday. Under which the fire engine that was on standby at the site for precautionary measures was withdrawn.

The BMC's N ward has also written a letter to BPCL that states, "In this case, you are requested to ascertain that all the quantity of petrol, diesel and CNG stacked on the site is cleared from the site to avoid any fire hazard and also depute your staff to keep the site under continuous observation until the site is cleared. In case of any disaster due to a fire incident on site, this office shall not be held responsible." The letter has been sent to the BPCL on Friday, confirmed official from N ward.

Meanwhile, it has also been observed that the petrol pump operated without an occupation certificate (OC). Also, it did not have a license from the BMC's building and factory department. As per the Development Plan (DP), the reservation for the plot was for police staff quarters, while it was used for a petrol pump. The BMC grants an OC to a building that has followed all laws, relevant building codes and regulations. In this case, the petrol pumps also require licenses sanctioned by the BMC.