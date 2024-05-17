Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolition Drive Removes 20 Oversized Billboards Amid Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse (Video) |

Navi Mumbai: Taking cognizance of the risk posed with large billboards, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) undertook a major drive to remove such boards. In a continuous operation undertaken by the encroachment department, total of 20 large billboards were removed.

The continuous drive began from 5 pm of May 15 and went on until 5 am of May 16. The drive continued on Friday as well. “The action has come in wake of the disaster that occurred in Ghatkopar. The collapse of the giant billboard resulted in 16 people losing their lives and left many injured. A urgent meeting was convened by the municipal commissioner to take preventive measures in the city and the removal of similar such billboards int eh city was a part of the directives,” said an official from the encroachment department.

The demolition drive saw 2 big billboards adjacent to Belapur railway station as well as on the footpath alongside Belapur fire station was demolished. Similarly, 3 billboards in sector 1 Shirwane was also removed. The encroachment department conducted demolition of big billboards in Airoli, Digha, Vashi, Turbhe and Sanpada area as well.

“The billboards were removed after finding that these have violated the permissible size while issuance of license. Similar such drives will be undertaken in future as well so that the incident in Mumbai is not repeated here,” said the official.

On Friday, the billboards removed included two billboards a Thane-Belapur service road of Ghansoli ward, near Ramada Hotel and Auram housing society. Another one was near MIDC fire brigade at Koparkhairane ward, along with three at Turbhe ward.

Additionally, corporation has issued directives to get structural audit of the billboards which are legal. Those failing to get the audit done will be levied with heavy fines and may even lead to registering of a complaint with the police.