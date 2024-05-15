Navi Mumbai: Local Congress Unit Asks NMMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of Hoardings Across City |

Navi Mumbai: The former corporator on Congress party, has approached Navi Mumbai Municpal Corporation (NMMC) asking to conduct a structural audit of the advertisement hoardings across the city. The party has sought for a thorough study on the hoardings put on various roads and even residential complexes. On Monday sudden storm had led to collapse of a massive billboard in Ghatkopar. The incident left at least 14 people dead and many injured.

Taking the incident into consideration the local congress unit has sought for structural audit of the hoardings in the city. “Corporation needs to learn from the mistakes that has led to the death of so many people, rescue and search operation was still going on. In Navi Mumbai similar gigantic hoardings can be seen put up all over the Palm Beach road. In event of either of the hoardings are to fall the disaster will be huge,” said the spokesperson for the party, Ravindra Sawant.

Corporaiton is also sought to look into the hoardings put by housing societies. The party has also highlighted the presence of illegal banners. “At every ward there are huge banners put up which are not even legal. Corporation in absence of proper hoarding policy, is losing out on major revenue. It should initiate stringent legal proceedings against those found violating the norms. Even on high rise buildings there are huge hoardings put up, there is a need to check whether the structure on which these hoardings are placed, are strong enough,” said Sawant.

Meanwhile NMMC Commissioner Kailash Shinde on Tuesday conducted a video conference with all officers to understand the situation in the city. Considering the unpredictable weather, Shinde instructed all his officer to stay alert 24x7. On Monday, from 4.05 pm to 5.35 pm, there was wind flowing at the speed of 107 kmph.

The corporation has claimed that they have been taking action against the illegal hoarding since last month. Besides, Shinde has also instructed the officers to keep a special watch over debris dumping in the city. "Our officials are available everytime and ready to serve the public in need. There is no need for anyone to panic in the city. For any assistance, they should get in touch with the disaster management cell," Shinde said.