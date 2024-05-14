Navi Mumbai: NMMC Takes Strict Action Against Illegal Hoardings Amid Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

NMMC | File photo

Navi Mumbai: Following a ghastly mishap on Monday evening in Ghatkopar, near Eastern Express Highway, wherein an advertisement hoarding collapsed killing 14 people and injuring 74 others, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated stringent measures to avoid such incidents in the satellite city. From getting structural audits of the hoardings done to immediately removing illegal ones, the NMMC has been taking strict action against those involved in flouting the rules.

“Fortunately, no untoward incident was reported from Navi Mumbai following the dust storm and unseasonal rains that lashed the city on Monday. Though some incidents of rooftop getting toppled were reported from Airoli, there was no major damage and the rooftop will be restored in two days. All the roads were cleared on Monday night itself while the uprooted trees were being removed. The entire city will be cleared at the earliest,” NMMC Commissioner, Kailas Shinde said.

When asked what action has been initiated against illegal hoardings being erected in the city, Shinde said, “In the month of April 2024, we have directed to get a structural audit of all the hoarding done before May 15. I have asked for a report from the licence department and have instructed them to take punitive action against the offenders.”

Meanwhile, an official from NMMC, on condition of anonymity said that the licence department sends letters to every ward officer every month to inform the department about any illegal hoarding being erected in their area.

“We have a list of advertisers who are given permission to erect hoardings and if any other person besides that list installs or erects a hoarding, then the structure is removed immediately,” the official said and added that the department also conducts structural stability of the hoardings at regular intervals and get it verified from the architect and engineers of the civic body.

“Recently, we recovered a penalty of Rs 42 Lakh from an advertiser who had flouted the norms and failed to submit a certificate regarding structural stability. Municipal commissioner has given specific orders as regards hoardings and we follow the same in toto. As of today, there are no illegal hoardings in the city and if reported, we will ensure that it is removed immediately. We don’t take any chances when it comes to the safety and security of the residents,” the official added.