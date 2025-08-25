Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City And MMR, Heavy Rain Expected For 5 Days

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD issues Yellow Alert for City and MMR regions | File Image

Mumbai: After a brief relief, Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions were lashed with rainfall on Monday. The weather conditions are expected to continue as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places for the Konkan region for the next five days. The region includes the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri for the next five days.

Rainfall Alert Extends to Interior Maharashtra

The weather alert has been sounded for interiors of Maharashtra as well, including the several districts from Marathwada, North Maharashtra and the Vidharbha region.

Forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs

As per the local forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be generally cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, and possibility of occasional gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28 deg. C. and 24 deg. C, respectively.

Current Rainfall Status

As of August 24, Mumbai has received 85% of its average annual rainfall, with the eastern suburbs recieving 1,595 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs recieving 2,014 mm of rainfall and the city with 1,987 mm of rainfall.