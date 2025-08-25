Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For Another Wet Spell, Light To Moderate Rains Predicted Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Aug 26 & 27

Mumbai Weather Forecast |

Mumbai: After a brief pause from the heavy downpours earlier this month, Mumbai woke up on Monday morning to light to moderate showers, marking the beginning of yet another wet spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rainfall across the city and suburbs through the week, with a yellow alert in place for Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of heavy showers.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius, while relative humidity levels will remain high, adding to the discomfort of commuters. Wind speeds are forecast at 25–30 kmph, with stronger gusts likely near the coastline. The weather department predicted that while rainfall intensity on Monday would remain mostly light to moderate, occasional sharp showers cannot be ruled out.

Waterlogging Reported In Sion

Early morning showers caused waterlogging in Sion's Gandhi market area and some other parts of the Eastern Express Highway. Visuals of the rains show vehicles wading through waterlogged roads, raising concerns of potential traffic disruption.

On Sunday, scattered rainfall was recorded in pockets such as Dadar, Andheri, Borivali, Mulund, Lalbaug and Chembur, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, despite wet conditions, the city was spared from major disruptions. Local train services on both the Central and Western lines ran smoothly, while the arterial roads did not witness severe waterlogging, offering much-needed relief to Mumbaikars who often grapple with monsoon-related chaos.

Raigad & Ratnagiri Under Yellow Alert

Neighbouring districts, too, are on alert. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri, warning of heavy showers in parts of Konkan. Thane and Navi Mumbai are expected to see light to moderate rain on Monday, with chances of sudden downpours in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures in these regions are forecast between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius, while gusty winds could pick up along the coast.