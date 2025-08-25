 Mumbai News: BMC To Issue Showcause Notices To 295 Polluting Bakeries, Defaulters To Face Closure
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC To Issue Showcause Notices To 295 Polluting Bakeries, Defaulters To Face Closure

Mumbai News: BMC To Issue Showcause Notices To 295 Polluting Bakeries, Defaulters To Face Closure

As per BMC data, 295 bakeries in Mumbai are yet to start the conversation process, who may now face closure.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:45 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: BMC To Issue Showcause Notices To 295 Polluting Bakeries, Defaulters To Face Closure | Pinterest (DeepakAmembal)

Mumbai: BMC To Issue Showcause Notices To 295 Polluting Bakeries, Defaulters To Face Closure After the Bombay High court last week refused to grant extension of one year time to bakeries using coal and wood to convert to green fuels, the BMC will start the process of procesution against the defaulters. As per BMC data, 295 bakeries in Mumbai are yet to start the conversation process, who may now face closure.

BMC to Begin Prosecution

"We were waiting if the court grants relief or extension in deadline to bakery owners to convert to PNG/electric. However, as the court has refused extension of deadline, the staff under the Executive Health Officer of BMC will now issue showcause notices to defaulters. If the bakery owners fail to comply in the time period under showcase notices (30 days), they will have to shut down the bakeries," said an official from environment department.

Status of Bakery Conversions

FPJ Shorts
Odisha YouTuber Swept Away By Strong Current While Filiming Reels At Duduma Waterfall (Video)
Odisha YouTuber Swept Away By Strong Current While Filiming Reels At Duduma Waterfall (Video)
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

As per data from the civic enviornment department, out of total 592 bakeries surveyed, 209 are already using cleaner fuels. From October 2024, total 48 bakeries have transitioned to green fuels, 37 are in process of conversion and three have shut down. In July, 42 bakeries applied for PNG connections and two under Pradhan Mantri scheme for 35% subsidy. A total of 295 bakeries remain who have not started conversion process. 

It was on January 9, the HC had slammed the state authorities, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and BMC for their casual approach towards curbing the sources of air pollution in Mumbai. The bakeries running on coal/wood are one of major sources of air pollution and the court had given six months period to authorities to ensure all polluting bakeries are converted to enviornment-friendly fuels. 

After July 8, the BMC was supposed to issue showcause notices to the defaulting bakeries and begin the prosecution procedure for their closure as well. However, with the court extended the deadline deadline to July 28.

Read Also
Bombay High Court Refuses Extension To Bakeries Seeking Delay In Switch From Wood-Fired Ovens To PNG...
article-image

Court’s Strong Observations

On August 20, the HC refused to grant any more time to city bakeries seeking an extension of one year to switch from traditional wood-fired ovens to PNG. It dismissing the application by 12 bakery owners and noted that hardships faced by a few cannot be a rea-son to defy the larger interest of society to have a clean and green environment.

High Conversion Costs a Barrier

Civic officials say one of the main reason restraining the small bakery owners from transition to PNG/electric is the high cost. Per bakery, an estimated cost anywhere between Rs 10 to 20 lakhs is required for transition. However, for the larger interest of public health and environment, the transition to green fuels is required, they say.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam

Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger

Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger

Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season

Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season

Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Tutor Assaulted By Parents After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Student

Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Tutor Assaulted By Parents After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Student