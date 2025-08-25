Mumbai News: BMC To Issue Showcause Notices To 295 Polluting Bakeries, Defaulters To Face Closure | Pinterest (DeepakAmembal)

Mumbai: BMC To Issue Showcause Notices To 295 Polluting Bakeries, Defaulters To Face Closure After the Bombay High court last week refused to grant extension of one year time to bakeries using coal and wood to convert to green fuels, the BMC will start the process of procesution against the defaulters. As per BMC data, 295 bakeries in Mumbai are yet to start the conversation process, who may now face closure.

BMC to Begin Prosecution

"We were waiting if the court grants relief or extension in deadline to bakery owners to convert to PNG/electric. However, as the court has refused extension of deadline, the staff under the Executive Health Officer of BMC will now issue showcause notices to defaulters. If the bakery owners fail to comply in the time period under showcase notices (30 days), they will have to shut down the bakeries," said an official from environment department.

Status of Bakery Conversions

As per data from the civic enviornment department, out of total 592 bakeries surveyed, 209 are already using cleaner fuels. From October 2024, total 48 bakeries have transitioned to green fuels, 37 are in process of conversion and three have shut down. In July, 42 bakeries applied for PNG connections and two under Pradhan Mantri scheme for 35% subsidy. A total of 295 bakeries remain who have not started conversion process.

It was on January 9, the HC had slammed the state authorities, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and BMC for their casual approach towards curbing the sources of air pollution in Mumbai. The bakeries running on coal/wood are one of major sources of air pollution and the court had given six months period to authorities to ensure all polluting bakeries are converted to enviornment-friendly fuels.

After July 8, the BMC was supposed to issue showcause notices to the defaulting bakeries and begin the prosecution procedure for their closure as well. However, with the court extended the deadline deadline to July 28.

Court’s Strong Observations

On August 20, the HC refused to grant any more time to city bakeries seeking an extension of one year to switch from traditional wood-fired ovens to PNG. It dismissing the application by 12 bakery owners and noted that hardships faced by a few cannot be a rea-son to defy the larger interest of society to have a clean and green environment.

High Conversion Costs a Barrier

Civic officials say one of the main reason restraining the small bakery owners from transition to PNG/electric is the high cost. Per bakery, an estimated cost anywhere between Rs 10 to 20 lakhs is required for transition. However, for the larger interest of public health and environment, the transition to green fuels is required, they say.