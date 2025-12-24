Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Senior Citizen Woman Accused Of Body-Shaming Daughter-In-Law

Thane Sessions Court grants anticipatory bail to a senior citizen woman accused in a mental cruelty case filed by her daughter-in-law | Representative Image

Thane, Dec 24: The Thane Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to a senior citizen woman accused of mentally harassing her daughter-in-law by body-shaming her for being overweight.

The complainant alleged that the harassment caused her severe mental stress, compelling her to register a case of mental cruelty and humiliation at the Bhayandar police station.

Complainant cites thyroid condition and post-marriage harassment

The accused mother-in-law approached the court seeking pre-arrest protection in connection with the case. In her complaint, the complainant stated that her in-laws were well aware of her medical condition, as she was suffering from a thyroid disorder that had resulted in weight gain.

Love marriage followed by alleged taunts and humiliation

The complainant, who got married in 2023 in a love marriage, alleged that despite prior knowledge of her condition, she was subjected to repeated taunts after marriage.

Prosecution details allegations of mental cruelty

According to the prosecution, the complainant’s thyroid condition led to weight gain, following which she was allegedly called derogatory names such as “Moti” and was repeatedly ridiculed.

She further claimed that her husband refused to take her to social functions and that she was mentally harassed by both her husband and in-laws, prompting her to lodge a police complaint.

State opposes bail citing non-cooperation

The prosecution opposed the bail plea on the grounds of non-cooperation with the investigation, stating that the accused failed to comply with notices issued by the police. It further argued that if released on bail, there was a possibility of the accused influencing witnesses.

Defence argues false implication and senior citizen status

The defence, however, contended that the applicant was falsely implicated, had no criminal antecedents, was a retired senior citizen and a permanent resident, making custodial interrogation unnecessary.

Court finds custodial interrogation unnecessary

After considering the submissions and material on record, Additional Sessions Judge R.S. Bhakare observed that although prima facie offences were made out, the maximum punishment prescribed was up to three years and no recovery was required from the applicant.

The court held that custodial interrogation was not warranted and that concerns regarding witness intimidation could be addressed through stringent bail conditions.

Strict conditions imposed while granting bail

Accordingly, the court allowed the application and directed that in the event of arrest, the applicant be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety.

The court imposed conditions including regular attendance at the police station, a prohibition on contacting or threatening the complainant, and a restriction on tampering with evidence, warning that any violation would result in cancellation of bail.

