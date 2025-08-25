Mumbai Guide: Taste Ganpati Bappa's Favourite Modaks At THESE Spots In City This Ganeshotsav

By: Manasi Kamble | August 25, 2025
When it comes to Modaks, Mumbaikars are very particular about their favorite places, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are 7 of the most loved and well-known modak spots in Mumbai:
1. Modakam (Prabhadevi): Located right next to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple, Modakam is a legendary destination for traditional Ukadiche Modak (steamed modaks). Their modaks are known for their classic taste, made with a perfect combination of coconut, jaggery, and ghee.
2. Aaswad Upahar & Mithai Gruh (Dadar): Aaswad is a famous Maharashtrian restaurant known for its delicious and authentic regional cuisine. During Ganesh Chaturthi, their modaks, including the steamed and mawa varieties, are in very high demand.
3. Panshikar (Dadar & Girgaon): With a history dating back to 1921, Panshikar is a classic sweet shop that has perfected the art of making Ukadiche Modak. They are celebrated for their authentic flavors and also offer other varieties like saffron and mawa modaks.
6. Patil Kaki: Known for their homemade taste, Patil Kaki's modaks are a popular choice for those who want a sweet treat that feels like it's made with love. They specialize in the classic Ukadiche Modak, available year-round.
4. MM Mithaiwala (Malad): This joint is known for its wide variety of sweets, and their modaks are no exception. They offer a range of mawa and khoya modaks, including specialties like their "Rangoli modak."
5. Bombay Sweet Shop (Byculla): For those looking for a modern and creative twist on the traditional sweet, Bombay Sweet Shop is the place to go. They are known for their innovative flavors like Chocolate Hazelnut, Carrot Halwa, and Puran Poli Modak.
7. New Karachi Sweets (Khar): This sweet shop is highly regarded for its divine Mawa modaks and other varieties, including dry fruit and chocolate flavors. They are a long-standing favorite for many in the city.
