Ameet Satam Appointed As Mumbai BJP President Ahead Of BMC Polls; CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar Extend Wishes

BJP MLA Ameet Satam | File Photo

Mumbai: In a key organisational reshuffle ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced the appointment of senior party legislator Ameet Satam as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mumbai unit. The decision comes just days after the civic body submitted its ward formation proposal to the Urban Development Department, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle for control of Asia’s richest municipal corporation.

Who Is Ameet Satam?

Ameet Satam, 49, represents the Andheri West constituency and has been elected as MLA for three consecutive terms. Known for his aggressive stand on civic issues and his sharp criticism of the BMC’s functioning, Satam has emerged as one of the party’s prominent Mumbai voices. Before being elected to the Assembly, he had also served as a municipal corporator and has long been active in city politics. His persistent efforts led to the successful completion of Gokhale bridge reconstruction in Andheri.

Ashish Shelar Congratulates Satam On His Appointment

BJP leader Ashish Shelar, who previously helmed the Mumbai unit, extended his congratulations on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shelar described Satam as a dedicated karyakarta connected to both Konkan roots and Mumbai’s pulse, adding that his appointment reflected the party’s recognition of his long-standing service.

Shelar also expressed gratitude to party leaders, colleagues, and Mumbaikars for supporting him during his nine-year tenure in various organisational responsibilities, noting that the period gave him energy to fight, a new identity, and direction in life.

CM Fadnavis Lauds Ashish Shelar, Extends Best Wishes To Ameet Satam

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Shelar’s leadership, crediting him for strengthening the party in Mumbai during the 2017 BMC elections and subsequent political battles. “Ashish Shelar handled the Mumbai division responsibly, achieving significant success for the party. Under his leadership, BJP proved itself as the number one party in the city,” Fadnavis said.

Speaking about the new appointment, Fadnavis described Satam as a studious, aggressive and imaginative leader with deep knowledge of Mumbai’s politics. “He has been elected three times as MLA, has served as corporator, and has held organisational responsibilities with dedication. We are confident that under his leadership, BJP will continue to maintain momentum in Mumbai. With the support of senior leaders, he will lead the party to ensure the return of Mahayuti’s power in the city,” the Chief Minister added, extending his best wishes.